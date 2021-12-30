Revealed: The most eco-friendly law firms 2022

With the race to net-zero in full swing, Legal Cheek’s exclusive Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey reveals which firms score highest for eco-friendliness

With many law firms and their clients’ keen to promote ESG, the eco-friendliness of a law firm is coming under greater scrutiny. In an attempt to separate the Gretas from those who should be doing better, Legal Cheek asked trainees and junior lawyers from over 100 of the nation’s leading law firms to rate their firms, as part of our annual Trainee and Junior Lawyer survey.

Respondents were asked to score how environmentally conscious their law firms are on a scale from one to ten, with one being ‘not at all environmentally conscious’ and ten being ‘highly environmentally conscious’.

We’ve tallied up the scores and below is the shortlist, listed alphabetically, for the firms that scored A*s for eco-friendliness.

Best law firms for eco-friendliness 2022

Addleshaw Goddard

Bird & Bird

Burges Salmon

Clifford Chance

CMS

Hogan Lovells

Norton Rose Fulbright

Osborne Clarke

Penningtons Manches Cooper

Pinsent Masons

Reed Smith

Shoosmiths

Simmons & Simmons

Taylor Wessing

TLT

Travers Smith

Womble Bond Dickinson

The survey asked trainees to review the sustainability of their respective firms. Here are a selected few of the anonymous comments submitted by trainees at the above firms:

How environmentally conscious is your firm?

“Each office has an Environmental Team who put forward and help progress initiatives”

“The firm does a lot to further its environmental objectives and has an ambitious net zero target. Internal sustainability committee works hard to ensure employees across the firm are engaged with various initiatives.”

“The firm prioritises purchasing and supporting environmentally conscious brands, from the washing up liquid we use in our kitchen, to the furniture and furnishings in our office they have all been chosen due to their environmental impact.”

“On joining the firm, we were all given reusable bottles and beeswax wraps. I even remember my assessment centre with the firm having a strong focus on being environmentally friendly.”

“There is an increased drive to put the environment at the heart of our decision making”

“Very conscious push to go paperless. They’ve removed personal printers from each desk to try and stop overprinting in the office.”

The winning law firm in each category will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2022, sponsored by BARBRI, on Thursday 24 March 2022.