News

Dechert and Fried Frank raise junior lawyer salaries in London

By Thomas Connelly on
21

£140k and £160k

Dechert and Fried Frank have become the latest US law firms to up the already impressive salaries of their junior lawyers in London.

Rates for Dechert’s freshly qualified associates have moved from £125,000 to £140,000, an impressive uplift of £15,000 or 12%.

The move comes some four months after the firm, which offers around ten training contacts each year, increased the salaries of its trainees in London to £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Elsewhere, Fried Frank has increased the base rates of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers by 10% — £145,000 to £160,000. Trainees currently earn £55,000 in year one, rising to £60,000 in year two, following a pay bump in November.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Fried Frank’s NQs are now among the highest paid in the City, with only fellow US player Goodwin Procter dishing out more — a staggering £161,500. Dechert’s money move, meanwhile, sees it match the salary already on offer at White & Case.

The increases come as the chief executive of DWF, Sir Nigel Knowles, warned last week that skyrocketing salaries are simply a “sticking plaster” and the legal industry needs to find better ways of incentivising young lawyers.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

21 Comments

Law Firm Merch Reviewer

Great whack.

However, the firm gave out probably the useless/psychotic piece of merch I’ve ever received at the open day. It was a wind-up dancing Dechert robot. I kid you not. Never seen anything like this outside of the firm.

3/10.

Reply Report comment
(34)(0)

anon

I also received this monstrosity

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

RPC Associate

I have never owned a £50 note.

Reply Report comment
(35)(0)

Oh no she better don't

That’s RPC for you…

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Dechert - well done

I wonder what firms like Jones Day, Mayer Brown, Reed Smith etc will do. US shops that pay pretty handsomely (105/110k to an NQ etc) but are now pretty far behind with firms that they like to think they compete with.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Informant

Good comment. Mayer Brown and Reed Smith like to tell their London graduate applicants that they “culturally don’t consider themselves US law firms” (read: we can’t compete with our competitors’ salaries), so neither has really occupied that US “money law” space in the market. However, Jones Day I agree is ever increasingly being left behind, when historically market wise it would be placed alongside a Dechert/ White and Case. Will be interesting to see whether Jones Day eventually move as it’s been a while since they’ve shifted NQ salary.

Reply Report comment
(15)(1)

Anonymous

Jones day doesn’t compete with these firms. It sits opposite the likes of CMS, Eversheds and DLA on corporate deals. It’s London office literally excels at nothing, all mediocre rankings.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

6PQE US Associate

Jones Day doesn’t even offer a bonus of any kind. Laughable trying to hire laterals in this market with that kind of miserly approach to remuneration.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Tom

Noice.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Kirkland NQ

Welcome to the big leagues. Pop by my Chelsea townhouse some time, I may have a spare Lambo you can buy off me.

Reply Report comment
(1)(10)

Lol

And NQ at Kirkland can barely afford a one bed in Holloway…unless your a billionaire- no Chelsea townhouse for you hunny buns

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Who actually cares about top US firms increasing from 140k other than the handful of NQs who work there?

Who cares about top US salaries anymore?

Sure, we all know a handful of NQs at top US firms are sitting on 140 – 160 k a year. That’s old news.

I imagine most readers are not bothered when a US firm increases salaries when they’re already paying over 140k. Readers care more about increases at MC, SC, and UK firms as these are a lot lower, are more noteworthy and impact a lot more people.

E.g. Eversheds increasing to 95k, DLA paying 65k in the regions

– those are way more significant than a US shop increasing an already massive salary.

Reply Report comment
(11)(9)

Kirkland NQ

I laughed so hard reading this, I had to screenshot it for my fellow ‘landers. I’ve never seen such a show of blatant jealousy, and being a Lambo owning PE demi-god, that’s saying something.

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

Anon

There’s over 200 trainee positions at U.S. firms. Probably 150 NQ positions (educated guess) so its a lot more than a handful and the jobs there are more plentiful than you think.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

Yes and LC reports on that too so what’s your point…..

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

YeahBoi

Waiting for DPW / K&E and STB to follow this… They have still not matched MB

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

FF NQ Associate

Don’t cry a river, I can take you in my newly bought Lambo £££

your sincerly,

FF NQ associate

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Fishboy

Has anyone ever heard a good thing about Norton Rose?

Reply Report comment
(2)(5)

Anonymous

Not really.

They keep popping up on my laptop telling me my computer is unsafe and suggesting a years subscription to their security.

Quite annoying to be honest.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Trainee at RPC - Really Poorly Compensated

Given all the recent news about how UK firms are finally reacting to US firm NQ increases while RPC does nothing I am seriously thinking about jumping ship on qualification now … pretty sure half my intake is considering the same

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Lamboboiz

Threat yourself and your student loans

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories