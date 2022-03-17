Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson has a ‘my girl is a lawyer’ tattoo

Could this spark a trend among law student spouses?

World famous law student Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson has shown he’s ultra supportive of his girlfriend’s lawyerly ambitions by getting a “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo on his collarbone.

Kardashian, 41, revealed on yesterday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the tat is just one of a few Davidson, 28, has of her, and her favourite. “That one’s really cute,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres, adding: “That’s what tattoo people do, right, like they get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

She also told shocked viewers that the American comedian, who she’s been dating since October last year and recently went ‘Instagram official’ with, even has her first name branded onto his chest with a hot iron. The mark was first spotted by fans when Davidson shared a topless selfie taken in bed.

Kardashian isn’t a lawyer just yet, she’s a law student, who has recently passed the California ‘baby bar’ exam and is due to sit the main bar exam later this year.

She’s understood to not have any tattoos of her own, and famously remarked in an interview many years ago she wouldn’t go under the needle as you don’t “put a bumper sticker on a Bentley”.

Davidson previously got ink tributes for ex-fiancé and chart-topping pop singer Ariana Grande. He’s said to be in the process of removing several of his 70+ tats on his arm and neck as he furthers his career in Hollywood.

Mum-of-four Kardashian was declared legally single by a judge this month following her split from American rapper Kanye West.