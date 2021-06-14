Kim Kardashian reveals she failed first year law exam — again

Reality TV star scored 463, down from a previous score of 474

Kim Kardashian has failed her first-year law exam — again.

Revealing her results on Thursday’s season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the world-famous wannabe lawyer checked the California State Bar website whilst on the phone with law school mentors Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson.

Falling short of the 560 needed to pass the first-year ‘baby bar’ exam, the mum of four’s immediate reaction was, “I failed! F*ck! This is really annoying. I pretty much got the same thing — I mean, a little bit worse.” Kim scored 463 on her second attempt, down from a previous score of 474.

In the episode, Kim then goes to call her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who was wearing a ‘Kim is my lawyer’ t-shirt.

Offering words of encouragement, Khloe assured her that “this one doesn’t count”, suggesting that the result was due to all the other stressors going on in Kim’s personal life.

“Honestly, you had Covid. You had your 40th birthday. You’re just dealing with so much personally in your relationship.” The star is reportedly in the process of divorcing rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage.

Khloe continued, “even if you passed, we said that would have been a miracle because of Covid.”

“I know but I still wanted that miracle. I believe in miracles,” Kim replied.

The reality TV star revealed only last month that she failed the exam on her first try. “I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up,” she said at the time.

Keen to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, Kim began a four-year legal apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2019 and had aimed to sit the California bar exam in 2022.

“I feel bummed. Like totally bummed,” Kim said in a confessional on the show. “But it is what it is. I know I just have to not stress about it. There’s so many other stressful things going on. I just have to do better in the future.”

The make-up mogul and KKW Beauty founder is expected to retake the exam for a third time later this month.