Kim Kardashian passes her law exams

Social media icon completes California ‘baby bar’ on third attempt — and with Covid!

Kim Kardashian has passed the California ‘baby bar’ exam on her third try, she announced to her social media following on Monday.

In a lengthy statement, Kardashian couldn’t contain her excitement about her achievement, writing in capital letters and multiple exclamation marks: “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”.

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she continued in the post. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

Mum of four Kardashian, who alongside her legal studies has a beauty and loungewear line, among many other endeavours, revealed in the post that she had Covid on her third try with a high fever “but I’m not making excuses”.

Kardashian failed the ‘baby bar’ for a second time in the summer. The reality TV star of Keeping up with the Kardashians fame scored 463, down from a previous score of 474, when she needed 560 to pass.

Keen to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, Kim began a four-year legal apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2019 and had aimed to sit the California bar exam in 2022.

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” Kardashian continued in the post. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

The law student thanked her lawyer mentors in the post as well as BARBRI for preparing her for the exam, and revealed that she slogged through “daily four hour Zooms” and weekly in-person practice tests to “get to the other side”.

Kardashian added: “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”