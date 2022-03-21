Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

City lawyers give oligarchs ‘weapons against scrutiny’ [The Times] (£)

Councils brace for legal battle with Gazprom for cutting short contracts [The Telegraph] (£)

Comment: Misuse of privacy laws [Mail Online]

Labour urges Kwasi Kwarteng to launch legal action against P&O Ferries [The Guardian]

How Big Tech lost the antitrust battle with Europe [Financial Times] (£)

‘Traumatised’ black schoolgirl wrongly strip-searched to sue Met Police [LBC]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has witness list including celebrities such as James Franco, Elon Musk and Ellen Barkin [Mail Online]

Why Fans Are Mocking Kim Kardashian For Thinking She’s A Lawyer [Screen Rant]

Ex-lawyer turns ‘nymphomaniac’ and quits for OnlyFans as clients keep flirting [The Star]

“Oh come on! We’re all being expected to be pragmatic in these straightened times, and conducting the hearing in this way saved public time and money” [Legal Cheek comments]

Virtual student event THIS WEDNESDAY: How to use new SQE pathways to qualify as a solicitor — with BPP University Law School [Apply to attend]