Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
City lawyers give oligarchs ‘weapons against scrutiny’ [The Times] (£)
Councils brace for legal battle with Gazprom for cutting short contracts [The Telegraph] (£)
Comment: Misuse of privacy laws [Mail Online]
Labour urges Kwasi Kwarteng to launch legal action against P&O Ferries [The Guardian]
How Big Tech lost the antitrust battle with Europe [Financial Times] (£)
‘Traumatised’ black schoolgirl wrongly strip-searched to sue Met Police [LBC]
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has witness list including celebrities such as James Franco, Elon Musk and Ellen Barkin [Mail Online]
Why Fans Are Mocking Kim Kardashian For Thinking She’s A Lawyer [Screen Rant]
Ex-lawyer turns ‘nymphomaniac’ and quits for OnlyFans as clients keep flirting [The Star]
“Oh come on! We’re all being expected to be pragmatic in these straightened times, and conducting the hearing in this way saved public time and money” [Legal Cheek comments]
Virtual student event THIS WEDNESDAY: How to use new SQE pathways to qualify as a solicitor — with BPP University Law School [Apply to attend]
For the latest news, commercial awareness insight, careers advice and events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Anonymous
According to The Star she didn’t go on Only Fans because of men flirting with her, she went on Only Fans because she didn’t like being a lawyer and Only Fans pays more.