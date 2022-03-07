Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘Magic circle’ law firm Linklaters to exit Russia amid Ukraine crisis [Financial Times]

Pass law to stop Russian oligarchs using UK courts to silence critics, Labour tells Boris Johnson [Independent]

The tight web of lawyers and PR firms who oil the wheels for billionaires [The Guardian]

Can we muzzle the Russian oligarchs’ London lawyer attack dogs? [The Times] (£)

Emotional moment Ukrainian law student completes marathon for family back home as protesters cheer in Piccadilly Gardens [Manchester Evening News]

Karim Khan: the ‘very modern British barrister’ heading ICC’s Russia inquiry [The Guardian]

Legal fight to stop energy giant dumping tons of sediment in Bristol Channel [Mirror]

Police officer who posted comedy GIF in Twitter argument with solicitor loses appeal against misconduct proceedings decision [Scottish Legal News]

Egypt: First female judge presides over hearing at top court [Middle East Eye]

Mother’s warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles [Eastern Daily Press]

“I wish I’d had the opportunity to take some time off before the TC, grab it with both hands!! When you’re a Uni student looking to get a TC, your entire focus becomes trying to secure it ASAP before you graduate or straight out of uni. And then you do the GDL, and then LPC and then straight into TC…” [Legal Cheek comments]

