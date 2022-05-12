12 TikToks law students will just get
Bring on the memes
With exams just around the corner for many law students, the Legal Cheek TikTok has just what you need to chase the revision blues away.
From exam season woes to videos you can use to explain your singledom, we’ve rounded up ten of our top pieces of TikTok content that will make you say ‘Me!’. To make sure you don’t miss future posts, follow our TikTok page.
The horrors of reading R v Brown
How it feels to re-watch an equity & trusts lecture
POV: You’re a law student
POV: Training contract rejection woes…
Trying to impress a firm partner like…
Why are you single? Law student edition
When you spot the free law firm merch
The real reason law students go to networking events
Give me caffeine!
When you try to do land law work
How applying for vac schemes and training contracts is going
When you finally get yourself to the law library
Wait till you’re sleep starved trainees, frantically begging IT to recover the doc you lost when your computer crashed at 4am just as you hit send.