12 TikToks law students will just get

Bring on the memes

With exams just around the corner for many law students, the Legal Cheek TikTok has just what you need to chase the revision blues away.

From exam season woes to videos you can use to explain your singledom, we’ve rounded up ten of our top pieces of TikTok content that will make you say ‘Me!’. To make sure you don’t miss future posts, follow our TikTok page.

The horrors of reading R v Brown

How it feels to re-watch an equity & trusts lecture

POV: You’re a law student

POV: Training contract rejection woes…

Trying to impress a firm partner like…

Why are you single? Law student edition

When you spot the free law firm merch

The real reason law students go to networking events

Give me caffeine!

When you try to do land law work

How applying for vac schemes and training contracts is going

When you finally get yourself to the law library