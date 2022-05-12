News

12 TikToks law students will just get

By Legal Cheek on
1

Bring on the memes

With exams just around the corner for many law students, the Legal Cheek TikTok has just what you need to chase the revision blues away.

From exam season woes to videos you can use to explain your singledom, we’ve rounded up ten of our top pieces of TikTok content that will make you say ‘Me!’. To make sure you don’t miss future posts, follow our TikTok page.

The horrors of reading R v Brown

@legalcheek The trauma of R v Brown 😰 #lawschool #lawyer #caselaw #rvbrown #lawstudentlife #lawstudentproblems #fyp #legal #law ♬ original sound – legalcheek

How it feels to re-watch an equity & trusts lecture

@legalcheek Law student life 🕺 #fyp #law #student #jokes ♬ In My Mind (feat. Crystal Waters) – Never Dull

POV: You’re a law student

@legalcheek POV: You’re a law student! #law #pov #lawstudent #lawyer #barrister #solicitor #lawschool #fyp #foryoupage #foryou ♬ As It Was – Harry Styles

POV: Training contract rejection woes…

@legalcheek Training contract rejection woes… #trainingcontract #lawyer #lawyer #Citylaw #lawstudent #lawschool #fyp #fyoupage ♬ original sound – legalcheek

Trying to impress a firm partner like…

@legalcheek *Googles football teams and this week's match results* #law #lawyer #legal #lawfirm #lawyersoftiktok #fyp #fypage #solicitor #trainingcontract ♬ original sound – Peacock TV

Why are you single? Law student edition

@legalcheek Why are single? Law student edition! #law #lawyer #legal #lawstudent #lawschool #lawfirm #lawstudentlife #lawstudentproblems #fyp ♬ Chelsea Dagger – The Fratellis

When you spot the free law firm merch

@legalcheek When you spot free law firm merch at the networking event 👀 #lawyer #lawschool #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypage #lawschool #lawstudent #legal #law #solicitor #trainingcontract ♬ original sound – Emma Claire Smith

The real reason law students go to networking events

@legalcheek The most devious plan 😈 #law #legal #lawstudent #lawstudentlife #uni #fyp #fypage ♬ original sound – Charlie Mosey

Give me caffeine!

@legalcheek Oops… ☕️ #law #student #foryou #fyp #coffee #trend ♬ original sound – Cole Skilbeck

When you try to do land law work

@legalcheek Have I earned it? No. But will I be taking a nap soon anyway? Absolutely 😌 #law #legal #lawstudent #lawstudentlife #uni #fyp #fypage ♬ original sound – Anne Lam Music

How applying for vac schemes and training contracts is going

@legalcheek Applying for #vacschemes and #trainingcontracts 😅 #law #legal #fyp #lawschool #lawyer #workexperience ♬ original sound – legalcheek

When you finally get yourself to the law library

@legalcheek My brain while studying easements: My money don't jiggle jiggle, it folds #law #legal #lawstudent #student #uni #fyp #fypage ♬ original sound – Farbsy

1 Comment

Realist

Wait till you’re sleep starved trainees, frantically begging IT to recover the doc you lost when your computer crashed at 4am just as you hit send.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories