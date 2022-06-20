News

Pawsitive vibes: Slaughter and May trials ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’

By Thomas Connelly on
9

Uber-traditional law firm says pet pooches can help boost mental health and morale 🐶

Slaughter and May will allow lawyers to bring their dogs to work for the first time in an effort to boost morale and alleviate stress.

The uber-traditional outfit is shaking things up with a ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’ this Friday at the firm’s London HQ. If successful, the magic circle player plans to expand the pilot to the last Friday of the month over the summer.

Deborah Finkler, who last month became the firm’s first female managing partner, commented: “I have long been an advocate of having our dogs in the office and so am delighted that we are trialling Slaughter and May’s first ever Bring your Dog to Work Day.”

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Finkler, a dog owner herself, continued:

“The benefits of all animals and especially dogs to mental health, morale and alleviating stress are widely recognised, and I also hope that the trial makes for a fun and sociable day.”

The firm will put in place a series of guidelines for the special day in recognition that not everyone is comfortable or able to be around dogs.

But Slaughters isn’t the first major City player to open its doors to our four-legged friends, with the likes of Gowling WLG, Norton Rose Fulbright and Eversheds Sutherland all previously running similar days as part of their wider wellbeing efforts.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

9 Comments

Anon

Cue the partners bringing in their hounds, trained to attack at any mention of the trigger words “salary raise”.

Reply Report comment
(67)(0)

Bloke already suffering from hayfever.

Fairly annoyed about this; allergic to dogs myself, as I know are at least two of my colleagues, to varying degrees of severity.

Reply Report comment
(17)(16)

4 legs good 2 legs bad

People have nut allergies but people can still bring those in. Get over it you melt.

Reply Report comment
(33)(9)

Old Guy

Are you serious? Comparing a dog that moves around and will be leaving fur behind to nuts? I work in an office where people bring their dogs in, and for some reason they leave them unleashed in public areas so the dogs go around and approach people. Now it may be okay for some, but many people are allergic and some are scared of dogs. Why can’t people just be understanding that not everyone loves your fur baby and be considerate? Just ridiculous.

Reply Report comment
(17)(8)

Future Trainee TM

Any update on the new bonus amounts? Are the twice-yearly bonuses just the usual Christmas bonus divided in two as many suspected?

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Bingus

Largely unpopular and no one seems to care much. It’s obviously a gimmick which the firm thinks we can’t see through. Deborah please you are fooling absolutely nobody.

I’ll be surprised if it’s a success and will let you all know how it goes…

In other news – bonus should be announced imminently so perhaps something juicier on the cards than bringing in dogs to screw with the work day….

Reply Report comment
(15)(7)

Future lamb to the slaughter

Keep us updated please Bingus. Hopefully the pounds make up for the pups

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Curious George

Patiently awaiting when Links / A&O match CC/FF… any news?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

Nothing, now 2 months of being underpaid versus the other firms including slaughters.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories