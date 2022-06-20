Pawsitive vibes: Slaughter and May trials ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’

Uber-traditional law firm says pet pooches can help boost mental health and morale 🐶

Slaughter and May will allow lawyers to bring their dogs to work for the first time in an effort to boost morale and alleviate stress.

The uber-traditional outfit is shaking things up with a ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’ this Friday at the firm’s London HQ. If successful, the magic circle player plans to expand the pilot to the last Friday of the month over the summer.

Deborah Finkler, who last month became the firm’s first female managing partner, commented: “I have long been an advocate of having our dogs in the office and so am delighted that we are trialling Slaughter and May’s first ever Bring your Dog to Work Day.”

Finkler, a dog owner herself, continued:

“The benefits of all animals and especially dogs to mental health, morale and alleviating stress are widely recognised, and I also hope that the trial makes for a fun and sociable day.”

The firm will put in place a series of guidelines for the special day in recognition that not everyone is comfortable or able to be around dogs.

But Slaughters isn’t the first major City player to open its doors to our four-legged friends, with the likes of Gowling WLG, Norton Rose Fulbright and Eversheds Sutherland all previously running similar days as part of their wider wellbeing efforts.