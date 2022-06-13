Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Barristers to be balloted on possible walkouts in row over legal aid rates [The Guardian]
Rwanda policy: ‘High chance’ of Government defeat in Court of Appeal as first deportation flight faces delay [iNews]
Immigration lawyers are advertising their deportation-busting services to illegal migrants in prisons and detention centres [Mail Online]
NI Protocol changes will not break international law, minister says [City A.M.]
Why aren’t employment tribunals being recorded and transcribed? [Financial Times] (£)
Michael Gove’s planning reforms will ‘erode’ public’s ability to object to developments, legal advice warns [Independent]
Grant Shapps says law change could allow agency workers to break strikes [The Guardian]
No places at Edinburgh University law course for top students [The Times] (£)
Darren Grimes: Who runs this country? Leftie lawyers and their elite rich cheerleaders, or British voters? [GB News]
‘Unfortunate and disappointing’ Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille speaks out on romance claims [Express]
Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge after accuser Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer ‘harmed’ Man Utd star [The Sun]
“‘Unless it’s an emergency’ basically invalidates this. Anything can be made an emergency for partners and clients, even a missing full stop.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
The speculation about a romance between Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez isn’t ‘sexist’, it involves both of them and is due to both of their looks. Its part of being a young women lawyer, yes, but one who happened to be representing a heartthrob actor.