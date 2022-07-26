Bakers bumps TC numbers from 33 to 40

Follows similar move by Travers

International law firm Baker McKenzie is increasing the number of trainee solicitors it takes on each year, from 33 to 40.

The outfit confirmed it will take on total of 40 trainees in 2023, split equally across intakes in March and September. This equates to a rise of 21%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm’s rookies in London earn a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. It also shows Bakers now offers the same number of TCs as Ashurst and thanks to a 33% uplift last week, Travers Smith.

Although TC numbers have remained relatively level over the past year or so, CMS did hit headlines last summer when it became the second highest TC provider in the UK, upping its annual intake from 79 to 95. Magic Circle player Linklaters remains the largest TC provider with 100.

Last week Bakers confirmed an autumn 2022 retention score of 88%, with 14 of its 16 final seat trainees committing their futures to the firm. It made 15 offers.