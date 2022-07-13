News

Clifford Chance joins firms handing cost of living bonuses to trainees and staff

By Thomas Connelly on
11

£1,500

Clifford Chance’s London office

Clifford Chance has become the latest City outfit to provide some of its UK employees with one-off bonuses to help with the rising cost of living.

The magic circle player is providing a one-off payment of £1,500 this month to its trainee lawyers and business service staff, Bloomberg reports. The firm declined to provide further details.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows rookies earn a salary of £50,000 in year, rising to £55,000 in year two. In March, the firm increased financial support for future trainees undertaking the Legal Practice Course (LPC) by 25% to £12,500.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The one-off payment follows similar moves by the likes of Bird & Bird and Irwin Mitchell, with the former providing a payment of £1,000 to trainees and staff earning £50,000 or less, and the latter dishing out a bonus £900 in response to “the challenging external circumstances affecting the cost of living”.

Elsewhere, Legal Cheek reported last month that White & Case had increased both its LPC and GDL maintenance grants in response to the “difficulties” faced by many to meet their financial commitments.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

11 Comments

Mr Peanut

Peanuts.

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

Over it

That one off payment is for show and show only. If they really cared they would make sure all staff received salary increases in line with inflation

Reply Report comment
(18)(6)

Anon

This bonus should be targeted to support staff and not trainees who already make almost twice the average salary in the country.

Reply Report comment
(14)(29)

Anon

Do you think support staff at CC are low paid? They’re not.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Bigboy21

Clifford Chance is the firm that keeps on giving – well done

Reply Report comment
(15)(2)

Anon

To all those criticising, Links and a&o have frozen salaries (equivalent to a cut with today’s inflation rate) and aren’t handing out any such payments to lower paid staff. Just process that for a moment as so called equivalent magic circle firms

Reply Report comment
(27)(2)

Anon

Links hasn’t frozen salaries. The bands increased in May, and individuals also move up the bands. What it has done is say that it’s not rushing to re-visit the bands again, for what would be the fourth time in 12 months – in part because the available bonuses are much more significant than those that students speculate on here.

Other than a lawyer on the way out, no lawyer has had a “frozen salary”.

Reply Report comment
(5)(14)

Anon

This is an absolutely pathetic attempt to save face from what can only be Links HR. The firm has frozen salaries – I.e it has chosen not to increase them. The point about moving through bands is utterly ridiculous, that is what always happens. Otherwise a 1PQ would be paid the same as an NQ and so on! The truth of the matter is that firms in the magic circle are now paying less than firms such as HSF who are firmly silver circle which is embarrassing considering the relative PEPs. It shows nothing but greed from the partners. And bonuses are not a substitute for salary – they are chargeable hours rated and much worse than at Freshfields or CC who also pay more base.

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

Not the full story

Not quite. £750 for first seaters. £1500 for everyone else.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

HogLov

That isn’t even enough to top up my Lambo.

Reply Report comment
(1)(8)

Anon

Bakers has announced NQ to 110k.

Reply Report comment
(0)(10)

Join the conversation

Related Stories