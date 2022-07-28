Commonwealth Games: TLT trainee scores spot on Northern Ireland netball squad

Thanks flexi-working!

A trainee solicitor at TLT has been selected to represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.

Ciara Crosbie, a rookie in the firm’s Manchester office, will compete as part of the Northern Ireland netball squad at this year’s Games in Birmingham.

The young lawyer, who studied law with French at the University of Leeds, started playing netball in secondary school before playing for a local club and eventually progressing to play for Northern Ireland aged just 15. She also went to the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in 2019 and currently plays for the Oldham Netball Club in Manchester.

The firm says Crosbie, who previously worked in the firm’s Belfast office as legal assistant, has continued to hone her netball skills throughout her TC thanks to its flexible working initiative, TLT World, which “encourages people to choose where and when they work based on theirs and their client’s need”.

“TLT has been an amazing support,” Crosbie said. “Even before I found out I was selected, my supervisors were very understanding and flexible around my training and playing commitments. I can work from home in Northern Ireland when I have training or take time to go to competitions.”

She also revealed some colleagues have ordered tickets to come watch her in action, “so no pressure!”

The 22nd Commonwealth Games officially kicks off today, with over 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories across 19 sports.