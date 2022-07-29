Linklaters retains 47 of 51 NQ lawyers

City’s top TC provider scores 92%

Linklaters has posted a trainee retention score of 92% for the autumn 2022 season.

From a hefty qualifying cohort of 51, the magic circle player confirmed 47 trainees were staying on in permanent associate roles. Links is the largest TC provider in the City, recruiting around 100 rookies annually across two intakes.

The firm’s trainee development partner, Richard Hodgson, commented:

“A huge congratulations to our UK September qualifiers. We’re proud to have such a high-performing group of bright and diverse talent embark on the next phase of their careers with us. With exceptional development opportunities, tailored support and inspiring clients and colleagues, I look forward to seeing them realise their ambitions and reach their full potential at Linklaters.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows final seat trainees will see their salaries move from £55,000 to £107,500 upon qualification.

Links becomes the third member of the MC to post its autumn rate, with Clifford Chance and Freshfields recording scores of 84% (42 out of 50) and 89% (32 out of 36).