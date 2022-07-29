News

Linklaters retains 47 of 51 NQ lawyers

By Thomas Connelly on
17

City’s top TC provider scores 92%

Linklaters has posted a trainee retention score of 92% for the autumn 2022 season.

From a hefty qualifying cohort of 51, the magic circle player confirmed 47 trainees were staying on in permanent associate roles. Links is the largest TC provider in the City, recruiting around 100 rookies annually across two intakes.

The firm’s trainee development partner, Richard Hodgson, commented:

“A huge congratulations to our UK September qualifiers. We’re proud to have such a high-performing group of bright and diverse talent embark on the next phase of their careers with us. With exceptional development opportunities, tailored support and inspiring clients and colleagues, I look forward to seeing them realise their ambitions and reach their full potential at Linklaters.”

Applications are open for the Legal Cheek September UK Virtual Law Fair 2022

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows final seat trainees will see their salaries move from £55,000 to £107,500 upon qualification.

Links becomes the third member of the MC to post its autumn rate, with Clifford Chance and Freshfields recording scores of 84% (42 out of 50) and 89% (32 out of 36).

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

17 Comments

Annoyed trainee

That’s great. Now up pay.

Reply Report comment
(35)(7)

MC to US associate

How many will be gone in 6-12 months for US firms? If you’re in a transactional department at Linklaters, you won’t be living a much better life than those at US firms. And on almost half the pay…

Reply Report comment
(50)(1)

Observer

To think the firm went from Tony Angel’s “clear blue water” strategy in the early 2000s (so good that it’s taught in Harvard Business School to this day) – i.e. cementing itself as the best global English law firm to today where PEP is stagnating versus rivals and it can’t even match the salaries of silver circle firms…

Reply Report comment
(36)(1)

Anon

They can afford to match what they can’t afford to do however is drastically raise the salary bands of qualified associates. Poor old Linkys – no worries they will always still be a legion of undergrads applying to them nevertheless.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

fgfgdf

is this of any interest to anyone?

Reply Report comment
(2)(5)

No. Just no.

Alleges retention of 47 of 51 – but 47 are also in the market looking for alternative roles. Many of them will land a role elsewhere in the next couple of months (or have already, but they either haven’t yet told the firm or the firm hasn’t included them in updated figures), and won’t show up to bat.
And then many of them just want the qualification badge at the firm they trained with, and a slither of the original number will still be there in 6-12 months.
Meanwhile no lateral would ever want to move there who has options.

Feeding this figure to Legal Cheek feels like denial. Or “we don’t need to up salaries because we’re so good”. Feel weird, arrogant, and manipulative. Links is the butt of a bad joke in the market.

Reply Report comment
(24)(2)

Anon

It is drastically overselling the state of the problem, this – 70% of my intake still there three years in. Of course there is attrition, that’s built in to the training business model of almost all big UK firms, the idea that the majority then fly within a year is simply not true.

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Truth hurts

‘the idea that the majority then fly within a year is simply not true’.

Historically maybe, but post-covid and with these new pay wars and the likes of HSF and even Bakers (not to even mention the proper US firms) paying more, there is no reason to stick around.

I think new recruits will have very different ideas now..

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

A Disappointed Snake

*a sliver of the original number

I exssspected better from wannabe lawyersss!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymous

Links is now firmly at the bottom of the MaGiC CiRCle. Sad but true.

Reply Report comment
(18)(3)

RIP Magic Dust

Well not quite the very bottom. A&O is contesting that. Fiercely.

Reply Report comment
(20)(0)

WinWaters

Wait so lower pay gets higher retention %. What a stud!!

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Anon

Any danger of legal cheek reporting slaughter’s 98% retention – been announced for the last week or so

Reply Report comment
(11)(1)

Twiggy

Is transactional work pipeline slowing at Links or other MCs? Just don’t understand if there is any sign of “economic challenging conditions” as the Links management stated in their emails…

Reply Report comment
(11)(1)

Anonymous

Public debt markets completely shut at the moment

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Genuine Question

Links and A&O seem to have been dogpiled on Legal Cheek following the salary freeze announcements but given the nature of anonymous commenting I’m not sure whether this sentiment is coming from actual lawyers, let alone lawyers at these firms? Can someone clarify whether the salary freeze outrage and predictions of an exodus of biblical proportions actually have weight – or are LegalCheek comments just an echo chamber of future trainees?

Reply Report comment
(2)(9)

Anonymous

You’d be surprised-one of my vac scheme supervisors (2 Yr PQE) said he does find the comments section rather entertaining (and also RollonFriday) so I wouldn’t be so sure it’s just future trainees…

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories