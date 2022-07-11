Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Suella Braverman: A government I lead will move heaven and earth to get us back on track [The Telegraph] (£)

Restaurant owner’s anger at confidential investigation after top lawyers ‘treated server like crap’ [Wales Online]

Lawyers fear being sued over police misconduct hearings [The Telegraph] (£)

‘When I wobbled she held firm!’ Steve Baker says why true Brexiteer Braverman MUST be PM [Express]

Polish lawyer who Nick Kyrgios accused of having ‘700 drinks’ at Wimbledon… I’d only had two and I was cheering for him [The Sun]

Amber Heard’s lawyers call for retrial with claims of ‘improper juror service’ [The Guardian]

Twitter hires top Delaware law firm Watchell, Lipton Rosen & Katz to sue Elon Musk for axing $44bn deal to buy firm [Mail Online]

Experts say Musk faces uphill battle for victory in Twitter legal fight [Financial Times] (£)

Sacha Baron Cohen defeats appeal brought by former judge who accused him of defamation [Sky News]

Female Seattle judge is reprimanded for telling serial criminal he’ll be sent to prison and RAPED by inmate if he doesn’t change his ways [Mail Online]

Former Edinburgh lawyer convicted of historical sex abuse against four children [Edinburgh Live]

“Links and A&O will be announcing an increase in NQ pay promptly I imagine. Embarrassing having CMS less than 10% away from your going rate.” [Legal Cheek comments]

