Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Suella Braverman: A government I lead will move heaven and earth to get us back on track [The Telegraph] (£)
Restaurant owner’s anger at confidential investigation after top lawyers ‘treated server like crap’ [Wales Online]
Lawyers fear being sued over police misconduct hearings [The Telegraph] (£)
‘When I wobbled she held firm!’ Steve Baker says why true Brexiteer Braverman MUST be PM [Express]
Polish lawyer who Nick Kyrgios accused of having ‘700 drinks’ at Wimbledon… I’d only had two and I was cheering for him [The Sun]
Amber Heard’s lawyers call for retrial with claims of ‘improper juror service’ [The Guardian]
Twitter hires top Delaware law firm Watchell, Lipton Rosen & Katz to sue Elon Musk for axing $44bn deal to buy firm [Mail Online]
Experts say Musk faces uphill battle for victory in Twitter legal fight [Financial Times] (£)
Sacha Baron Cohen defeats appeal brought by former judge who accused him of defamation [Sky News]
Female Seattle judge is reprimanded for telling serial criminal he’ll be sent to prison and RAPED by inmate if he doesn’t change his ways [Mail Online]
Former Edinburgh lawyer convicted of historical sex abuse against four children [Edinburgh Live]
“Links and A&O will be announcing an increase in NQ pay promptly I imagine. Embarrassing having CMS less than 10% away from your going rate.” [Legal Cheek comments]
AnonPILawyer
I do wonder whether there sufficient prospects to appeal or set aside the jury verdict for something that Amber’s legal team should have considered when they saw the juror and doubted they were born in the 50s?
I say this with limited knowledge on jury cases and absolutely nothing in US law
Denny
Details…details…