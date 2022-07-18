Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Barristers in England and Wales stage first five-day strike over legal aid funding [The Guardian]

Barristers’ strike: Crime victims in despair as court delays worsen [BBC News]

TSB faces £800m legal battle over claims it charged ‘excessively high’ mortgage rates [Telegraph]

Paralegal had long chats with prisoner who used illegal phone [Birmingham Live]

Working in a heatwave: your rights in the UK and how to prepare [The Guardian]

Meet a first-generation attorney with $347,000 in student debt who can’t land a job and says ‘there are a substantial number of people like me that are being forgotten’ [Business Insider]

Ex-Khashoggi lawyer sentenced to 3 years in prison by UAE court, state media says [CNN]

Politics class: Abortion law: Roe vs Wade and the US constitution [Financial Times] (£)

Finished The Lincoln Lawyer? Here are 7 legal dramas while we wait for season 2… [TechRadar]

“The MC is an outdated concept. Yes they’re all fantastic firms, with fantastic prospects and work. But how different are they really from the likes of Latham when it comes to quality of work? Or HL when it comes to quality of training? Or Bakers when it comes to multi-jurisdictional work? Over time this distinction between the MC and their counterparts will get blurrier and blurrier.” [Legal Cheek comments]

