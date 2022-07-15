News

Exclusive: Linklaters decides against upping NQ lawyer pay — for now

By Thomas Connelly on
15

Magic circle firm stresses pay remains under review

Linklaters has taken the decision not to increase salaries for newly qualified (NQ) associates — for now.

In an email circulated yesterday and seen by Legal Cheek, the magic circle player’s trainee development team informed rookies that a “decision had been made not to increase [NQ rates]” and as far as it is aware, “there isn’t a plan to revisit this decision”.

But a spokesperson for the firm told Legal Cheek: “It is not correct that a decision has been made regarding salaries. As had been communicated internally, we are continuing to review the position.”

The news comes just two weeks after Legal Cheek revealed that the firm — which recruits around 100 trainees each year, the highest intake of any City outfit — had told its young lawyers that it wouldn’t “rush” into matching the salaries offered by some of its closest rivals, “without properly considering the impact of any changes and the wider economic context”.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Trainees are advised “to go directly to their group leader” and “ask whether NQ salaries will be revisited”. The leaders, according to the email, “will have more weight to bring this to senior leadership”.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Linklaters and Allen & Overy currently pay NQs £107,500, with the latter confirming earlier this month that it wouldn’t be increasing pay due to “challenging” economic conditions. Clifford Chance and Freshfields both dish out £125,000 following pay increases earlier this year, while Slaughter and May provides its most junior lawyers a salary of £115,000 thanks to an uplift in April.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

15 Comments

😂😂😂

*fetches popcorn*

Reply Report comment
(26)(1)

Interested Party

Too early to say whether this is LL being tight or prudent.

Could be that they have had a look at the pipeline and seen that the ar*e has started to fall out of the market. Equally could be that they are just focussed on PEP. Time will tell.

Reply Report comment
(16)(3)

Anon

Shame on management, they haven’t even told associates this yet and we are finding out through legal cheek. The managing partner said last year Links would be top of the UK market on pay now he refuses to match the likes of bakers or HSF. At the same time they are telling everyone to start being “bold and ambitious” in what they do as part of the new strategy – how is this a way to raise morale for that? There have also been other silent cuts like scrapping the well-being allowance the firm only introduced last year.

Reply Report comment
(29)(1)

Strapping myself in

This article could reach 100 comments for sure 🍿🤣

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Smug Real MC member

Stinklaters is done

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

Keen email see-er

Show us the email then!

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Anon

Even worse than a&o because links have had the benefit of time and seeing HSF and bakers go above them and still refuse to match! Is 2 million quid not enough for these greedy partners

Reply Report comment
(19)(0)

Not all about you

They are working on the assumption there is a profit crunch coming. Minimising costs going into that is prudent. Disgruntled junior staff is far less of a business risk to a law firm than disgruntled equity partners losing 25% or more of income.

Reply Report comment
(2)(9)

Anon

So how have their direct competitors been paying more for months now?! They have the same clients and work on the same deals and so far there is no slowdown. PEP is going up across the board on all financials being reported. This whole spiel about preparing for a crash is ridiculous. If there is a crash they will cut salaries and make staff redundant to reflect this. Just like in the GFC and start of covid.

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Anony Mouse

Trainee coups becoming more common nowadays, it seems

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Anonymous

LL really showing its lack of classiness and ‘prestige’ here. When the US elite ups salaries, its COMPETITORS nearly always follow. Guess Links and A&O are resigning themselves to the bottom of the Magic Circle and below-see Bakers…

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

LL associate

LL associate here – this is a poor piece of journalism. The email came from a trainee HR rep who said “we don’t know the answer, go ask your department heads”. HR clearly won’t be involved in the decision whether or not to raise pay.

Reply Report comment
(3)(7)

Another LL associate

The email is pretty clear. Stop drinking the Kool Aid

Reply Report comment
(11)(1)

A&O NQ

We should together to the local dumpster. What say you?

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Another another Linklaters associate

Is Bakers hiring?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories