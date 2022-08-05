Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
What Rebekah Vardy got wrong [Prospect]
Lawyers advise, clients decide – the crucial distinction [The Law and Policy Blog]
Beyoncé brings all the samples to the yard and they’re like…it’s been licenced [The IPKat]
Miriam Gonzalez Durantez: Finally! Top jobs are going to women who have more confidence than ability too [Evening Standard]
The greatest lawyers from medieval and ancient history [Legal Cheek]
Lawyers seek to clip attorney’s wings [A Lawyer Writes]
Poland digs in over EU rule-of-law pressure [Politico]
The future is driverless [Legal Cheek Journal]
SQE ‘IT issue’: ‘We must make sure everyone learns lessons from this’ [Law Society Gazette]
