Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Left-wing lawyers in Rishi Sunak’s crosshairs as he fights politically motivated ‘lawfare’ [The Telegraph]

Barristers voting on all-out strike call [BBC News]

Rape victims betrayed by court delays [Express]

Ex P&O workers’ fury as firm escapes legal action after sacking 800 employees [Mirror]

Afghan female judge fleeing Taliban appeals after Home Office refuses UK entry [The Guardian]

City law firm Stephenson Harwood apologises over lower bonuses [The Times] (£)

Parents launch legal fight over gender classes for three-year-olds as campaigners say they are ‘inappropriate’ for primary school pupils [Mail Online]

Meltdown on London Metal Exchange: Legal fight heats up after nickel fiasco, when billions of pounds of business was cancelled after prices spiked [This is Money]

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan charged under anti-terror law [The Guardian]

Judge in Sandy Hook case calls Alex Jones lawyers’ behaviour ‘quite shocking’ [Independent]

“Everyone should be back 100%. Junior lawyers say they’re busy but I reckon most are just on their sofas watching Netflix or something.” [Legal Cheek comments]

