Top barristers’ chambers raises pupillage award by over 40% to £100,000

By Legal Cheek on
42

Exclusive: Gray’s Inn Tax Chambers becomes first set to guarantee new graduates six figures in their first year

A leading tax chambers in London has become the first set to offer a guaranteed six-figure award to graduates fresh out of law school.

Gray’s Inn Tax Chambers — made up of just 12 members — has boosted baby barrister pay to £100,000, equating to a hefty rise of £30,000 (or 43%) from £70,000. The set is looking to offer up to two pupillages next year, with an advanced drawdown option of £25,000 to cover bar course fees.

It’s actually not uncommon for pupils at leading commercial chambers to earn north of £100k, with a pupillage award of £75,000 or thereabouts frequently topped up by second six earnings. We are told these earnings can be in excess of £30,000, but there is no guarantee that rookies will make this amount.

By contrast, Gray’s Inn Tax runs a ‘non-practicing second-six’, which means pupils do not have the option to top up their award with additional earnings during their second six months of training.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

The set’s £100,000 award far exceeds new starter pay for trainee solicitors at law firms. As detailed in The Legal Cheek Firms Most List, the highest paying law firms in London for trainees are US duo Davis Polk and Weil Gotshal & Manges, which offer first years £60,000. This amount soars to around £160,000 once the rookies have qualified, but that process takes two years.

The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List 2022 shows a raft of sets offer the top £75k rate (excluding second six earnings), including 3 Verulam Buildings, Blackstone Chambers, Brick Court Chambers, Essex Court Chambers, Fountain Court Chambers and Monckton Chambers.

The picture is of course very different for legal aid-funded sets, where many pupil and junior barristers struggle to earn the minimum wage.

If you are interested in finding out more about life as a barrister and meeting pupils and tenants from sets across the country, including Gray’s Inn Tax Chambers, come along to our Virtual Pupillage Fair on Saturday 8 October 2022. Apply now.

42 Comments

Hm?

Whilst intrinsically difficult to ascertain without a large enough sample of junior barristers disclosing to LC their genuine earnings, I would be interested to know roughly how junior commercial barristers’ (1-3 years call) earnings compare to an NQ-3PQE solicitor at a top-paying City firm.

I’d imagine it’s likely on par, if not in excess of what City solicitors earn but by quite how much I am curious.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Anonymous

As a junior barrister at a top commercial set with with friends across magic circle law firms / other top barrister sets, I’d say a rule of thumb would be approximately double for the barristers.

Reply Report comment
(21)(6)

Junior B

I think this used to be true, but once you take bonuses at MC / higher bases at US into account then this ship has now sailed. Barristers also have to pay for insurance, chambers fees etc. No employer pension contribution etc etc.

Reply Report comment
(13)(2)

Anon

So a 27 year old at a top set is making 350k? Damn.

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

anonn

that sounds like a bit much but easily £200k+. Also, barristers tend to be slightly older on average so 27 might be a bit of a reach (save some exceptions)

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

anonn

I would agree – one year post pupillage and out-earning all my solicitor friends at American and MC firms

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Kirkland NQ

Not true. Any barrister earning twice my salary would leave no money left in the northern hemisphere for anyone else.

Reply Report comment
(25)(2)

Anonymousse

It’s a basically irrelevant comparison. 99% of the people who go on to become very successful City solicitors wouldn’t have a hope in hell of being considered at a top chambers, and 99% of the people with a serious chance of getting pupillage at a top chambers wouldn’t even consider becoming a solicitor.

Reply Report comment
(12)(23)

Anon

Making double the top rates in the City? So a 2 year qualified barrister is making around £400k (under double a 2PQE at a US firm including bonus)?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonym

Probably more accurate to say double magic circle sols (including bonus) not American firms’ sols, but after chambers’ fees insurance etc. So a 2 year qualified barrister at a top set might make earnings of around £400k giving a salary equivalent of £300k – £350k. Also, given a typical salary quote for a 2PQE sol would be what they earn over their third year of practice, I’ve given the figures for what a 2 year qualified barrister could get between two and three years after finishing pupillage. Also, in the context of this article, worth remembering tax barristers are famously often the best paid. To all the other junior barristers reading this – give me a thumbs up if if you ball-park agree, it’s hard to know how typical your own set is!

Reply Report comment
(3)(4)

Legal aid barrister currently on strike

F***!

Reply Report comment
(24)(0)

Anon

Actually really feel for you. Would have been my preferred route if pay was not so bad. Keep up the fight pal.

Reply Report comment
(41)(0)

Anon

It is is entirely crazy, because the first six award is also *tax free*, so this translates to more like £110k for a solicitor.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

anonn

also, as a barrister, you can lower your tax bill with expenses – new laptops, pension contributions etc. Solicitors don’t have much flexibility when it comes to income tax.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Pupil

I’m starting pupillage at a good (but not excellent) commercial chancery set in London. How much could I expect to make in my first year of practice?

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

For me it was fairly low (£68k) in the first tax year post pupillage, but rose to £184k in the second. This is after chambers expenses etc. I don’t do much led work so that probably contributed to my earnings not being that high while building my practice. Year 3 may be slightly lower than year 2 though because obviously, my chambers contributions are much higher now.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

US firm associate

So the pupillage award includes money you can draw down to pay for your studies. By comparison, you’d have to include the figures law firms spend on the GDL/LPC and maintenance. But from speaking to a couple of barrister friends, many of them seem to get scholarships from the inns of court so they don’t need to draw down that portion of the pupillage award while studying. Can any barristers confirm?

And, as asked above, what are we talking about for barrister pay 1-3 years after tenancy accounting for chambers’ expenses. Again, from conversations with barristers, it seems around 20% of their revenue is given to the chambers.

By comparison, I’m 2PQE at a US firm and will get just short of £200k this year (including bonus). I expect the barristers will make more but then they have firsts and academic awards coming out of their ears!

Reply Report comment
(10)(2)

Elite mate

Exactly, the barriers to entry are crazily high…

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

Yep you can end up at the likes of Kirkland having gone to a very average university and scraped a 2.1 and with comparatively low intelligence assuming you join a process driven transactional practice where the key requirement is simply putting in crazy hours. Barristers at top commercial sets will almost certainly have graduated top of their year at oxbridge, top of their year in the BCL, published in several legal journals etc. The chances of getting in are minuscule compared to a US firm and the pay is commensurate. The hours and leave will be much better although when engaged the brainpower needed will be significantly more than what you need to use as a solicitor.

Reply Report comment
(11)(4)

Kirkland NQ

Imagine going through all that, and achieving so much so young and all you have to cling to later is that you “engage brainpower” more. Something for me to regret when I’m driving past you waiting at the bus stop in my Lambo.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Anon

Congrats – enjoy the 100k+

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Vc

Lol, but the way you’ll need to have discovered a new a law or something crazy or traveled to every country volunteering, plus firsts across the board at top uni’s just to get in…and don’t even get me started on the lack of diversity

I’m cool at my US firm lol

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Oxbridge 2:1 Grad

Can confirm. Both commercial/chancery barristers from my college cohort had multiple subject prizes, worked part-time as a law tutor/lecturer at the university and wrote several articles in reputable journals (e.g. commonwealth journal). Rightly so, as there are very few pupillages going round, especially if you want to join a commercial/chancery set, so it’s much, much harder than getting a Kirkland TC lol.

I would say gaining a pupillage at, say, One Essex Court is similar in difficulty to becoming a premier league footballer!

Reply Report comment
(15)(4)

Random passer-by

Plus now competition appears to be stiffer with an influx of Aussies/Kiwis/Indians/Hong Kongers (is that the term) that are qualified in their countries with years of experience in their country and London, and have smashed the BCL, and English solicitors that have transferred to the bar. Some of the CVs you see for these commercial pupils are really incredible. However it is a different skillset as the level of social awkwardness, sensitivity, lack of empathy and elitism is off the charts. I would say, based on interactions, the first three improve significantly with age and experience.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Footballer of Counsel

At the end of the day you have be a top, top barrister to make it these days, and you have to give 110% in every case. You also can’t let your head go down and let the clients get on your back – take one case at a time as sometimes even when you’re reading a judgement and you’re two Justices down it can be the most dangerous score line and the next Judge will decide it.

Lots of commenters are talking about the foreign influx but can they do it on a cold windy night at Stoke County Court?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

(

Ones got remember barrister is a self-employed so it’s unlikely to be all smooth sailing

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

B

Yes, but there is so much work at the commercial/commercial chancery bar that it would be difficult not to hit 6 figs in first year of practice (even at an average London set).

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Which firm?

2pqe at which firm?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Future Trainee Solicitor

How do barristers’ earnings at more senior levels compare to pay for solicitors? My impression is that whereas barristers earn more in the first years of practice, solicitors at are likely to earn more than senior juniors/QCs if they become partners at top (US) firms.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Anon

True but the chances of becoming equity partner at a top US firm are very small and constantly being diluted by the likes of salaried partners, counsel etc

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

anon

Sounds juicy. But I can’t stand barristers, so no.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Numbers, yo

How many pupils earning this aren’t going to be White public school-educated men?

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Realest Realist

A lot of White public school-educated women these days, and the daughters of Judges and Partners in firms. However no one says anything as apparently they are “diverse” and have had it so hard because the girls at Cheltenham Ladies College, North London Collegiate and Badminton have had it very tough in life in this patriarchy.

Reply Report comment
(24)(1)

No

Sounds juicy but could care less about the actual law, so no.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

H

All well and good but can imagine being a barrister is much more stressful than a city lawyer and that’s saying something lol.

Also I very much doubt the rises in pay as your career progresses matches that of Cravath scale US firms…

But hey money isn’t everything

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Oxbridge 2:1 Grad

I agree – I think the stress of knowing that how well you present yourself in court (up against some of the brightest legal minds of our generation) determines your client’s outcome would have been too much for me, especially as someone who dislikes public speaking!

I would say if you are half decent as a commercial/chancery/tax barrister the progression in pay is not as pre-determined as Cravath scale but still enormous (and potentially astronomical). Obviously, this is more dependent on actual performance in court and one’s reputation, rather than simply what PQE you are!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Questions

What’s the salary of an associate in the Dubai office of a US firm for 1.5 pqe?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

UAE

DLA 2pqe circa. £9.5k per month (depending on conversion from UAED)

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

sdbtrbtbh

Pupillage awards are around 50-75k in the main. Covers the BPTC year as well. Almost all, if not all, successful pupils at good sets have a full or almost full ride for BPTC fees through various scholarship awards. Thus it’s not a huge award, but is tax free but for the second six. Usually a set will give you 50k of a 75k award before hand, then give you 25k in the second six with 5k going to HMRC. I’m not sure why they bother with the pretense that they’re not avoiding tax and not just pay a penny piece in the second six, but it’s an obvious fudge anyhow.

This award in the scheme of things is not a get rich quick scheme. It’s about 20k more net by the time you complete pupillage as opposed to a TC, but people get that trainees aren’t compensated that well in relation to associates, and it takes longer to qualify.

Essex Court sets guaranteed earnings at 125k for the first year, and notes that many of its tenants will earn in excess of that. Yes, but not massively in excess. And then you’ve got to estimate c.30-40% of the gross going on chambers’ rent, clerk fees, books, travel, all your own necessary IT equipment.

So if you earnt 150k in your first year, with 35% of costs, you’ll make about 97k pre-tax. The other thing is you don’t get a workplace pension. In practice that means you also lose c.10k a year in free money from employer contributions. Even if you earnt 70% after costs and expenses of 200k, that’s 140k.

But it depends a lot on the set and the barrister. Often sets have sliding costs scales for higher earners. Say you worked 2300 hours for the year (including BD, marketing, non billables), but you only managed to bill under some pressure 1600. Even at a top commercial set, not all of that will be recoverable and some of it will be accrued earnings you won’t get paid for a year(s). Suppose you recover 1400 hours at 250 an hour, that’s 350k, suppose you get 65% of that before tax, that’s 230k.

But that’s a junior at a top set killing themselves. Equally they may have a quiet year and earn a lot less, or a busy year when their rate is higher and earn a lot more.

Then you have to take into account tax, pension, the 45% rate, etc. The gross difference between tax at a US law firm in London and a barrister is fairly minimal. On average, sure quite a lot of those at the commercial sets will be earning a bit more gross. But about 20-40k more pre-tax at a 45% tax rate without a pension or e’er contributions so marginal difference really. The gross gross sum as a junior may well be around nearly double before expenses and rent, but that’s a false comparison.

The takehome is somewhat comparable on average, but also completely depends…as do the hours. Many are able to disappear for a couple of months of the year if everything is quiet. You can’t really do that in BigLaw.

Partner to senior barrister pay also depends massively. A partner at Simmons makes something like 200k. Equity make a chunk more. But bottom of it is not much much higher. Slaughters is 1 mill+ straight up. US firms might start on 450 odd for salaried partner and then 1+ mill thereafter at equity. Someone at one set might be earning a lot more or less than someone at a comparable, or even much more or less versus someone next door to them in the same chambers.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Q (but not that Q)

I’d answer this except I am now on holiday until September. Do the US firms give you all of August off too?

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

What a sad little life, Jane.

Enjoy the money. Hope it makes you very happy.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

An actual lawyer

People should understand that the following are all very different jobs, with very different entry requirements and earnings:

1. Commercial / Chancery bar (very high entry requirements, very high pay)
2. US / city firm solicitors (high entry requirements, high pay)
3. Public interest firms (middling-low pay, middling entry requirements)
4. Criminal bar (low pay, low entry requirements…particularly in the regions)

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

