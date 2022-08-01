A&O retains 36 of 44 autumn qualifying trainees

82%

Allen & Overy has become the four member of the Magic Circle to confirm its autumn 2022 retention score, with 36 of its 44 final seat trainees — or 82% — staying put upon qualification.

Forty rookies applied for newly qualified roles and 37 received offers. All are on permanent deals.

James Partridge, graduate recruitment partner, said: “These are strong retention rates, that speak to both the exceptional talent of this group and A&O’s consistent investment in the lawyers of the future. We’re always proud of our new qualifiers but those coming through now have had to face the challenges presented by the pandemic and so this is a particularly special achievement. I wish every one of them the very best with what I am sure will be outstanding careers in the law.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the new recruits will move from a trainee salary of £55,000 to an NQ one of £107,500. Earlier this summer the firm opted against upping junior lawyer salaries in light of “challenging” economic conditions.

As for the rest of the Magic Circle, Clifford Chance and Freshfields have already confirmed results of 84% (42 out of 50) and 89% (32 out of 36), while Linklaters chalked up a score of 92% (47 out of 51). Slaughter and May is still to reveal its autumn ’22 rate.