Slaughters rounds off Magic Circle retention season with 98% autumn score

By Thomas Connelly on
8

42 out of 43

Slaughter and May has retained all but one of its trainee solicitors due to qualify this autumn.

The Magic Circle player confirmed 42 of its 43 final seat rookies were staying put — or 98%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the Slaughters recruits around 85 trainees each year across two intakes, and offers a newly qualified (NQ) base salary of £115,000.

Today’s result is slightly up on the firm’s spring 2022 rate, when it kept hold of 85% (33 out of 39) of its qualifying trainees.

All five MC players have now published their autumn results. Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance posted rates of 82% (36 out of 44) and 84% (42 out of 50), respectively, while Freshfields and Linklaters chalked-up scores of 89% (32 out of 36) and 92% (47 out of 51).

8 Comments

Anon

Funny how people laughed at slaughters when they raised to 115 for not matching freshfields but now they’ve ended up firmly ahead of links and a&o with 30 days of paid leave to boot

Reply Report comment
(39)(6)

Briefcase detective

Do you have a briefcase?

Reply Report comment
(10)(13)

Anon

No, do you? What an odd question

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Congrats – enjoy the £115,000

Reply Report comment
(13)(2)

Truth hurts

Great-they’ve qualified, got the name firmly on the CV, and will be off to Kirkland before the end of the month.

Reply Report comment
(30)(3)

Kirkland NQ

I hope so. Our post room is badly understaffed at the moment.

Reply Report comment
(29)(10)

Lol

Loool it’s true these US firms come like corporate raiders

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

STB senior

My bonus is more than that but good on all the S&M freshers.

Reply Report comment
(1)(14)

