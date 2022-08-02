Slaughters rounds off Magic Circle retention season with 98% autumn score

42 out of 43

Slaughter and May has retained all but one of its trainee solicitors due to qualify this autumn.

The Magic Circle player confirmed 42 of its 43 final seat rookies were staying put — or 98%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the Slaughters recruits around 85 trainees each year across two intakes, and offers a newly qualified (NQ) base salary of £115,000.

Today’s result is slightly up on the firm’s spring 2022 rate, when it kept hold of 85% (33 out of 39) of its qualifying trainees.

All five MC players have now published their autumn results. Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance posted rates of 82% (36 out of 44) and 84% (42 out of 50), respectively, while Freshfields and Linklaters chalked-up scores of 89% (32 out of 36) and 92% (47 out of 51).