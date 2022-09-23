Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Serial: the podcast that took the law into its own hands [The Telegraph]
What did the public really think about lockdown law? [Prospect Magazine]
Thank you and a few final thoughts [Obiter J]
Why are judges so reluctant to overturn juries [A Lawyer Writes]
The British police need guns [UnHerd]
The Secret Barrister’s pupillage tales [Counsel]
Access to justice: Legal principle and practical reality [The Pro Bono Publico]
What is the point of legal blogging and legal commentary on social media? [The Law and Policy Blog]
IP as a political instrument in Russia [The IPKat]
NHS litigation: grounds for optimism [Law Society Gazette]
Join the conversation