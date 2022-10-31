Clifford Chance launches Polish TC programme for UK law grads

First six months in London

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance has launched a training contract in Poland with successful applicants due to start in 2023.

The new TC will see UK law grads spend six months in the firm’s London office in Canary Wharf before heading out to Poland’s capital Warsaw for the remaining 18 months. Trainees will become English qualified lawyers upon completion of their training.

Whilst you don’t need any prior legal experience to apply, candidates with fluent Polish drafting and speaking skills, the right to live and work in Poland, and “strong ties to the region” are preferred for the programme.

Legal Cheek understands the firm doesn’t have fixed number of TCs up for grabs.

The Magic Circle firm’s Warsaw office has been involved in advising clients such as Allegro, the most popular e-commerce platform in Poland and executing the largest European real estate deal of 2022 so far amongst other things.

Earlier this summer we revealed CC had become the largest training contact provider in the UK, upping its rookie intake from 100 to 110. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows trainees in London earn a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. Rates for newly qualified associates currently sit at £125,000.

This month the firm revealed it had received a whopping 5,804 applications for its UK training contract and SPARK schemes during the last recruitment cycle. That’s increases of 52% and 127%, respectively, since 2018.