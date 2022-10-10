Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

BREAKING: Criminal barristers accept government pay deal [Criminal Bar Association]

The result of the ballot on the offer made by Government is: ⁰ ⁰"Do you accept the offer from the MOJ as set out in the accompanying proposal document and therefore vote to suspend the action?"

•Yes – 1488 (56.74%)

•No – 1117 (43.26%)

•Total Votes – 2605 — The CBA (@TheCriminalBar) October 10, 2022

