Monday morning round-up

BREAKING: Criminal barristers accept government pay deal [Criminal Bar Association]
The result of the ballot on the offer made by Government is: ⁰ ⁰"Do you accept the offer from the MOJ as set out in the accompanying proposal document and therefore vote to suspend the action?"
•Yes – 1488 (56.74%)
•No – 1117 (43.26%)
•Total Votes – 2605
— The CBA (@TheCriminalBar) October 10, 2022
The IPO bust blew a $575 million hole in law firm revenue [Bloomberg]
Demand for new legal duty on social media giants to help crack down on ‘county lines’ gangs [The Independent]
Online Safety Bill needs a ‘total rewrite’, human rights lawyer says [Evening Standard]
Senior high court judge to address issues in ‘parental alienation’ cases [The Guardian]
Judge puts Elon Musk’s legal fight with Twitter on hold until October 28 [Financial Times (£)]
Leaseholders who work from home warned they could face legal action [The Guardian]
Trainee solicitor died from ‘rare complication’ of AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab [Evening Standard]
I fought to send my rapist father to jail — Daisy’s Law can help others like me [The Times (£)]
Criminal justice student, 22, killed in hit-and-run outside a takeaway as police launch murder probe and arrest man, 28 and villagers say she was ‘bubbly and the life and soul of the party’ [Daily Mail]
Northeastern’s law school sent out 4,000 acceptance letters by mistake [CNN]
McDonald’s launches fictitious law firm dedicated to fighting fry theft [The Drum]
“There should be a law equivalent to Industry. Writing my script now. I have stories.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Maybe the moaning criminal barristers can move to the fictitious McDonald’s law firm?