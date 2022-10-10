Monday morning round-up

Round-up

BREAKING: Criminal barristers accept government pay deal [Criminal Bar Association]

The IPO bust blew a $575 million hole in law firm revenue [Bloomberg]

Demand for new legal duty on social media giants to help crack down on ‘county lines’ gangs [The Independent]

Online Safety Bill needs a ‘total rewrite’, human rights lawyer says [Evening Standard]

Senior high court judge to address issues in ‘parental alienation’ cases [The Guardian]

Judge puts Elon Musk’s legal fight with Twitter on hold until October 28 [Financial Times (£)]

Leaseholders who work from home warned they could face legal action [The Guardian]

Trainee solicitor died from ‘rare complication’ of AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab [Evening Standard]

I fought to send my rapist father to jail — Daisy’s Law can help others like me [The Times (£)]

Criminal justice student, 22, killed in hit-and-run outside a takeaway as police launch murder probe and arrest man, 28 and villagers say she was ‘bubbly and the life and soul of the party’ [Daily Mail]

Northeastern’s law school sent out 4,000 acceptance letters by mistake [CNN]

McDonald’s launches fictitious law firm dedicated to fighting fry theft [The Drum]

“There should be a law equivalent to Industry. Writing my script now. I have stories.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Career Consultant

Maybe the moaning criminal barristers can move to the fictitious McDonald’s law firm?

