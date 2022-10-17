Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Suella Braverman orders inquiry into government work by lawyer who blocked Rwanda flight [Telegraph]

Less elitism, more inclusion: the legal industry aims for change [Financial Times]

Is Jones Day the Most Evil Law Firm on the Planet? [Bloomberg Law]

Met Police report: Officers getting away with breaking law [BBC News]

How do the police not know the law? [The Critic]

Barrister Rob Rinder slams David Beckham over ‘tragic’ Qatar ambassadorship ahead of World Cup: ‘Money over morals’ [Metro]

Is it time to rethink the laws on assisted dying? [The Guardian]

What makes a law firm ‘successful’? [Financial Times]

My legal appeal is very, very strong, claims convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell [The Sun]

Alex Jones: Will a $965m damages demand crush his Infowars empire? [BBC News]

Lessons from a Grandmaster: what can chess teach us about witness credibility? [Macfarlanes]

Now live! The 2023 Chambers Most List [Legal Cheek]

“To be fair its the trainees that would be prejudiced. My experience of apprentices is that when it comes to their ‘training contract’ i.e. the two years before qualifying, they are superstars and streaks ahead of their trainee intake” [Legal Cheek comments]

VIRTUAL EVENT THIS WEEK: Pillars of sustainability — with Bird & Bird [Apply Now]