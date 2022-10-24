Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

White male lawyers should ‘think twice before talking about sport at work to avoid excluding women’ [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Post-Brexit proposals mean 2,400 laws could disappear, lawyers warn [The Guardian]

City law firm helps clients battling poverty at cost of living clinic [Financial Times] (£)

Law Society has ‘duty’ to tell solicitors to shun underpaid work, says president [The Guardian]

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez law firm confirms she will represent Kanye West [The News International]

Newly freed Adnan Syed surprises law students with a lesson on his case [Reuters]

Lawyer tells story of hooking up with her clients during meetings [Outkick]

Elderly lawyer ‘murdered with frying pan’ [Yahoo]

