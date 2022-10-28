Pics of lockdown laundry lady win prestigious Taylor Wessing photography prize

French artist bags £15k for snaps of neighbour doing chores

A French artist who snapped her neighbour doing chores during lockdown has scooped the top prize at Taylor Wessing‘s annual photography competition.

Clémentine Schneidermann walked away with the £15,000 prize money earlier this week for her series of snaps entitled ‘Laundry Day’, which document the life of her neighbour in South Wales.

Snapped during lockdown, the socially-distanced scenes include Schneidermann’s neighbour hanging laundry in the garden and enjoying the summer sun in a chair.

The images “document micro events which deal with the passage of time through the small moments of our daily lives,” Schneidermann said. “The beauty of photography is to create magic out of the simplest moments.”

“The judges felt the images evoked a strong sense of stillness and quiet, yet perhaps also loneliness and isolation, despite the proximity of the photographer,” Taylor Wessing said.

The portraits are now on display as part of an exhibition at Cromwell Place, in South Kensington, London from the 27 October until 18 December 2022.

Snaps from many of the competition’s previous winners have even made it onto the walls of the firm’s London office (see our TikTok below). Could the laundry lady be next?