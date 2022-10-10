News

‘The day the bar died’: Criminal barristers react to legal aid deal

Disappointment, frustration and calls for collective unity

Criminal barristers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings in the wake of their narrow decision to accept the government’s pay deal on legal aid.

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis has described the result as a “breakthrough” which he put down to both the government and criminal barristers “coming together and restarting what I hope to be a constructive relationship as we work to drive down the backlog and ensure victims see justice done sooner”.

The acceptance of the government’s offer is an early boost for Lewis who was appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice at the beginning of September. However, political pressure will now be mounting on the government concerning other strikes by public sector workers.

In the lead-up to the vote, several barristers who were opposed to the government’s deal voiced their criticisms on Twitter. Amongst those who have gone public saying they voted the deal down were the Secret Barrister and Chris Daw KC who both have a large following on social media.

Several barristers shared their strong and raw emotions at this morning’s result which saw 57% of those who voted accept the deal.

Many have indicated that this result does not necessarily mark the end of the government’s troubles.

Others have focused their comments more on attempting to encourage unity following the divisive vote.

12 Comments

Anonymous

Other jobs are available. No? Staying and keeping the job title? Thought so.

Are you stupid?

They love what they do, they just don’t want to be paid shit pittance and treated poorly for it. It’s really not that hard to understand.

Anon

I’ll support their strike the day a barrister offers pro bono help to Uber drivers, Amazon warehouse workers or teaching assistants who are literally paid a pittance.

dumb dumb

are you forgetting that this strike is by LEGAL AID CRIMINAL BARRISTERS and not commercial barristers?

Advocate

You do realise that the Bar has a charity that organises exactly this don’t you?
https://weareadvocate.org.uk/

No, but you are

Hey, 1.14pm, you need to study economics, mate. If people really want to do something then it is much easier to pay them far less particularly if there is no shortage on the supply side, which there certainly isn’t.

Urgh

Look how close the vote was – 57% to 43%.

There are plenty of criminal barristers who were happy with what the government offered, who very likely didn’t have a pressing NEED for the extra cash coming from upper middle class backgrounds and who are likely ashamed of the alarmist rhetoric used by their colleagues to scare the public into thinking that violent criminals are suddenly not going to end up in prison.

This episode should be used as a case study by sociologists into the power of social media to create moral panics.

Not buying it

Close? One third more CBA members voted to take the deal than to reject it. That is not even close to being close.

Anon

15 per cent pay increase is pretty reasonable for what is essentially public sector work. Not sure what they were expecting

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

They were expecting to get EVERYTHING they screamed in the streets for, and if they didn’t get EXACTLY what they wanted, it makes everyone else ‘stupid’, whilst they themselves are ‘hurt’ and ‘angry’.

Anyone else have toddlers at home too? Because it’s never enough to try and tell them they already have enough toys, or that other kids aren’t so lucky, or that the world won’t end because their can’t have exactly what they like right now.

Mel O'Drama

Thankfully the melodrama remains strong.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

It was horrible on the news to see reporters ducking from the shelling that’s happening in Kiev right now.

Must be genuinely devastating for those citizens who can’t afford to leave.

But anyway, barristers are upset.

Reply Report comment
