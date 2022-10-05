Travers retains 18 of 20 NQ lawyers

90%

Travers Smith has confirmed a 2022 trainee retention score of 90%.

From a qualifying cohort of 20, silver circle player Travers confirmed 18 newly qualified (NQ) associates had stayed put. All are on permanent deals.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most 2023 shows the latest round of recruits will move form a year two trainee salary of £55,000 to an NQ one of £105,000.

Earlier this year we revealed Travers had increased its annual trainee intake by a third, from 30 to a maximum of 40. That’s the same as the likes of Baker McKenzie and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.