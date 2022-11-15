Squires joins firms launching in Dublin

International player looks to tap into ‘one of the world’s fastest growing economies’

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has become the latest major law firm to set its sights on Dublin.

The outfit’s new Irish outpost is scheduled to open next May and will be headed up by lawyer Dennis Agnew, who leads the transactions team for Ireland at Pinsent Masons.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows SPB has over 40 offices across the globe and recruits around 26 rookie solicitors in the UK each year.

Commenting on his move to the firm, Agnew said: “Squire’s extensive international practice, particularly across the US, and tight knit culture present a great opportunity to add a fully integrated, cross jurisdictional Irish practice into a global firm. I’m excited to join the firm and work with my new colleagues.”

“Launching in Ireland, one of the world’s fastest growing economies, is another important milestone in our global expansion and reaffirms our commitment to providing clients with premium counsel wherever they do business,” added SPB’s chair and global CEO Mark Ruehlmann.

A number of big legal players have entered the Irish legal market in recent years as the profession continues to deal with the fallout from the EU referendum result in the summer of 2016. These include Linklaters, Taylor Wessing, Pinsent Masons and Simmons & Simmons.

Elsewhere, Addleshaw Goddard confirmed last month it was looking to recruit trainee solicitors in Ireland following its tie-up with local outfit Eugene F Collins.

News of the office launch comes a little under a week since Legal Cheek reported that SPB will be temporarily setting up shop in a WeWork before moving to new City digs at 60 London Wall in March 2023.