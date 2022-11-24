Tributes pour in after TikTok star solicitor Richard Grogan dies

‘We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession,’ the Law Society of Ireland says

Tributes have been paid to Irish lawyer turned TikTok star Richard Grogan following news of his passing yesterday.

The employment law specialist enjoyed a distinguished legal career as well as huge popularity on the social media platform TikTok.

He studied law at University College Dublin, qualifying as a solicitor in 1979, and went on to launch his own firm Richard Grogan & Associates in 2009.

Grogan’s TikTok account garnered nearly 300,000 followers and 2.2 million likes which led to him being shortlisted in the ‘best use of social media’ category at last year’s Legal Cheek Awards. He was known for his straight-talking employment pointers and catchphrase “that’s the law and that’s a fact”.

Fellow solicitor Stuart Gilhooly explained in a Twitter post that Grogan “had been unwell for some months but wore his illness with bravery and stoicism”.

He continued in his tribute to the late lawyer: “His work in making employment law accessible to the consumer and in the most simple terms will never be forgotten”, a statement that rings true to the kind words shared by his TikTok fans on his final video.

Another wrote: “RIP Richard. You helped countless people with your videos and your advice. You’ll be sorely missed on this platform, and that’s a fact”, whilst another said “The work you did to make sure those were treated fairly within the workplace is one many will be forever thankful for.”

The Law Society of Ireland paid tribute to Grogan, saying: “Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena. We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

The Law Society is deeply saddened to learn of Council member Richard Grogan's passing. Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena. We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession. pic.twitter.com/VW3Ew02iYZ — Law Society Ireland (@LawSocIreland) November 23, 2022

Lawyers Against Homelessness also praised the advocate’s work for the charity: “Remembering our esteemed and most generous colleague Richard Grogan who gave selflessly of his time, talent and genius to the homeless. Rest in peace Richard.”