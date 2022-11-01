Wannabe barristers have until Friday to apply for Inns scholarships

Millions up for grabs

Aspiring barristers keen to get their hands on one of the Inns of Court’s sizeable scholarships have until this Friday to apply.

The relatively underpromoted awards equate to millions of pounds in free dosh and are available through Lincoln’s Inn, Middle Temple, Inner Temple and Gray’s Inn.

And the money will come in very handy. The Legal Cheek Bar Most List 2023 shows students can pay north of £19,000 to secure a place on the vocational course.

Lincoln’s Inn says it has set aside over £1.5 million for bar hopefuls this year, with scholarships awarded on a merit basis (intellect and career motivation, for example). The size of each award is calculated through a means test based on the aspiring barristers’ disclosed financial resources and obligations.

Similarly, Middle Temple’s seven-figure pot is awarded on a merit after taking into account the applicant’s intellectual ability, motivation to succeed at the bar, advocacy potential and personal qualities. Again, the size of the award will depend on the individual’s financial circumstances.

Inner Temple will dish out over £1.8 million this year on a resource and means basis, while Gray’s Inn has earmarked similar levels of cash, again on a merit basis.

The deadline to apply is this Friday (4 November), although please note each Inn sets its own deadline on the day.

You don’t need to be a member of a particular Inn to apply but if successful, students must be a member of that Inn in order to collect their cash.