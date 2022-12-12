12 Christmas struggles law students can relate to
T’was the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, just a law student crying
Whilst Christmas is a time for family, TV specials and good food, law students across the country will be fine tuning training contract applications, reading pages of case law and revising for those dreaded January exams.
Here are 12 Christmas struggles that only law students will understand…
1. Trying to dodge giving legal advice at Christmas dinner
@legalcheek Every time #law #lawyer #lawstudent #lawschool #uni #fyp #trending ♬ Good Time – Alan Jackson
Every law student knows the fail-safe response to answer the question without really answering the question.
2. Having to take your textbooks everywhere
You went home for Christmas to spend time with your family, but you spend more time with your textbooks catching up on reading.
3. Getting the same response whenever you tell someone that you study law
@legalcheek It does, in fact, get old #lawstudent #lawyer #fyp #uni #lawschool #foryou #trending #foryoupage #studentlife #lawfirm #solicitorsoftiktok ♬ original sound – bestspedup
Running in the opposite direction when you see someone in the supermarket from your old school when you’re doing the big Christmas shop just to avoid this convo.
4. The Christmas balancing act
@legalcheek One’s got to give soon! #christmascheer #theoffice #dwightschrute #michaelscottthegoat #lawstudentsbelike #lawstudentslife #fyp #fypageシ ♬ original sound – legalcheek
Unfortunately for law students everywhere, the Christmas season is also training contract application deadline season.
5. Deadlines don’t help with getting in the Christmas spirit
@legalcheek Holiday mode activated 🎄 #lawstudent #lawschool #uni #studentlife #fyp #trending #jamesacaster #GBBO #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – The Great British Bake Off
When all you want is mulled wine and mince pies, but you still have 1,500 words to write about promissory estoppel.
6. Those dreaded January exams
@legalcheek Law revison coming to haunt me in my dream #law #lawschool #lawyer #revision #landlaw #fyp #fypシ゚viral🖤tiktok☆♡ ♬ My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) – Maliheh Saeedi & Faraz Taali
You may get a break from lectures and seminars, but the revision never stops. At least you can blast Xmas tunes whilst you read case law.
7. Writing your dissertation when your brain is in Christmas mode
@legalcheek A hard day’s work writing the title #lawyer #lawschool #lawstudent #uni #unistudent #studentlife #fyp #trending #imcomingbackforyou #foryoupage #foryou ♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright
Trying to read an academic article when all your family are visiting is not fun.
8. (Un)tidy desk, (un)tidy mind
@legalcheek Diary of a law student’s desk #law #lawstudentlife ♬ Sensual Seduction – Snoop Dogg
Christmas is that time of year where there’s 15 textbooks, a whole pack of highlighters and 7 cups of coffee all scattered across your desk so that you can barely see the table.
9. Can’t even relax when you’re watching Christmas TV
Every law student knows the urge to point out every legal inaccuracy when you’re watching TV. Has to be done.
10. 12 weeks is enough for the novelty to wear off
@legalcheek Had enough tbh #law #student #joke #fyp #fypage ♬ original sound – legalcheek
What do you mean law students have exams in January? That’s not very Christmassy of you.
11. When lecturers expect you to revise everything over the holidays
@legalcheek Topic roulette! #law #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyer #barrister #solicitor #revision #exams #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound – legalcheek
If you revised every single topic possible, you wouldn’t even have time to open your presents or eat Christmas dinner and we can’t have that.
12. What’s the point of being a law student if no one knows?
@legalcheek Half the point of studying law really #law #lawyer #lawstudent #freshers2022 #uni #fyp #trending ♬ It’s Gonna Be Me – *NSYNC
The highlight of Christmas dinner is having your family boast about how hard you’re working. Makes it all worth it.
