12 New Year’s resolutions for aspiring lawyers

From networking and work experience to essay planning and applications — how many will you keep?

As 2022 draws to a close, the Legal Cheek team has put together our top 12 New Year’s resolutions to help aspiring lawyers make the most out of 2023.

1. Do the required reading

WestLaw and online case summaries can only do for so long, and with exam season looming it’s time to finally read that case law you were meant to in week one.

2. Successfully network at an event

We all love a good piece of pizza or freebie, but here’s to hoping we start using networking events for their intended purpose in 2023. There will be plenty of opportunities to do so at Legal Cheek events.

3. Find a law bestie

Having someone who understands the struggle can really help you get through the application season. Plus, it’s always useful to have a proofreader on hand.

4. Finish that half-done application

Applications can be tough, especially some questions, and we know there’s always one you say you’ll finish but never do. New year, new you. Finish it!

5. Learn from rejections

We all know the pain of rejection, but learning from your mistakes is one of the best ways to give yourself the best chance of getting that all important TC offer.

6. Don’t leave essays until the night before

However tempting it is to make it a ‘future you’ problem, it’s the most satisfying thing when you can hand in an essay in good time having actually proofread it.

7. Join a society

It looks good on your CV, will give you some much needed break from revising and will help you get out of the law school bubble.

8. Don’t be afraid to ask your lecturers for help

Sometimes it’s easy to sit in your room panicking about not understanding a complex Equity & Trusts issue, but it’s so much better to talk to your lecturers/seminar leaders about any issues you have. It may be scary at first, but you’ll be thankful you did it in the long run!

9. Make sure you keep your notes organised

It can be easy to think that you’ve got months to go until your summer exams, but exam season will come around quicker than you think. You’ll be grateful to your past self if you make sure that you don’t have any unanswered questions or incomplete notes when you come to revise in a few months’ time.

10. Get some work experience

Applying for vac schemes can be tough, and getting some experience in different firms can be really valuable whilst you learn more about what it is like to be a lawyer and wait for that acceptance email.

11. Look after yourself

Ready meals and all nighters can be tempting, but sometimes putting on a face mask and getting an early night is exactly what your body needs in the middle of a busy semester.

12. Make 2023 your best year yet!

Even though law school can be hard, it’s such a great time to make friends, learn more about yourself and live independently. Make the most of it!

Here’s to 2023!