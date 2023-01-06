6 ways law students can overcome the Monday Blues

Legal Cheek offers some tips for surviving what is supposedly the most depressing day of the year

With the Christmas spirit long since drowned by rainy January days and failed resolutions, it’s no wonder that so many people are left feeling ‘blue’. With this in mind, here are six of our tips for surviving Blue Monday.

1. Clean room, clean mind, fresh start

With impending university deadlines, application decisions and the pressure of ‘New Year, New Me’, it can all become too much and you just want to put your head under a pillow and scream! A useful way to combat this is by completing small, mundane tasks you’ve been putting off. Cleaning your room and putting away the Christmas gifts you still haven’t found a home for can bring peace of mind and make you feel in control of your surroundings. Likewise, taking a shower can help to refresh and reset yourself, washing away any stress you may be feeling.

2. Get out and about

This may be the last thing you want to hear when it’s minus degrees outside, pouring down with rain and blowing a gale, but we promise it really can improve your mood to take breaks from staring at your laptop screen to go outside. Be it a short walk around the block, going to get a snack you are craving or taking up a new sport, getting some fresh air daily can help improve your focus and help by getting your daily steps in.

3. Eat a nice meal

We know a classic law student dinner consists of coffee and… well, that’s about it, but sometimes a home-cooked meal can be the best form of self-care. Take some time out one day this week to plan a meal, find the perfect recipe, go shopping and then prepare it. Following simple instructions can really help to calm your mind and bring new clarity to your surroundings. Sitting at your desk for hours on end looking at the same problem isn’t helping anyone. Instead, taking time away to focus your mind on something completely different can bring you back to the issue with a fresh perspective.

4. Have a day off!

If today really isn’t your day, don’t feel guilty for taking some time off and starting afresh tomorrow. You know yourself best, so listen to what your body is saying. Taking a couple of hours away, or a day away from your desk and doing something enjoyable might just be what you need to get back on track tomorrow.

5. Treat yourself

Application season can be really stressful, and a lot of hard work goes into writing and submitting applications to law firms. So don’t forget to treat yourself every now and then. Whether it’s grabbing your favourite drink at Starbucks or splurging on a new piece of clothing, you deserve it!

6. Don’t be too hard on yourself

With legal influencers plastering their training contract success stories across social media, it can be easy to judge yourself based on others’ successes. With that in mind, it’s really important to be kind to yourself. Try thinking of three things you are proud of yourself for, or that you are thankful for. This can include your friends, securing a video interview, or taking time out to start the book you’ve been meaning to read.

If these tips aren’t helping and you feel like you are really struggling with your mental health, you can contact law mental health and wellbeing charity, LawCare.