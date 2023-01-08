8 out of 9 spring NQs stay put at Addleshaws

All permanent contracts

Addleshaw Goddard has announced a spring 2023 trainee retention score of 89%.

The outfit has confirmed to Legal Cheek that eight of their nine trainee solicitors due to qualify this March have opted to stay put.

The firm’s newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London will start on a salary of £95,000, while their counterparts in Leeds and Manchester will earn £62,000. In London, trainees earn a salary of £52,000 in year one, rising to £56,000 in year two.

As for its performance in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, AG scored A*s for training, WFH, tech and peer support, as well as As for the quality of work, work/life balance, eco-friendliness, office and partner approach-ability.

The firm recruits over 60 trainees each year via two intakes, and recently confirmed it will take eight into its new Dublin office later this year.