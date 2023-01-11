News

Bar Council explores adding contextual recruitment tools to Pupillage Gateway

Incoming chair Nick Vineall KC reveals possibility in inaugural speech

The Bar Council is looking into the possibility of embedding contextual recruitment tools onto the Pupillage Gateway in a bid to make it easier for chambers to take applicants’ backgrounds into account when recruiting.

In an inaugural speech delivered at Middle Temple yesterday evening, incoming chair Nick Vineall KC revealed the Bar Council is “actively exploring” ways of making these often expensive tools more affordable for chambers.

This, Vineall KC said, may include allowing access to such systems as an “add-on” to the Pupillage Gateway, the centralised portal which allows chambers to post and manage pupillage vacancies.

The 4 Pump Court barrister went on to give the example of two candidates who both achieved a first from the same university but have slightly different A-Level grades — A*AA and A*A*A, respectively.

“[P]erhaps the first candidate, with the slightly weaker grades, comes from a home background where academic excellence is not highly regarded and went to an under-resourced and overstretched school,” Vineall KC explained. “[T]he second went to a well-resourced and highly academic school and comes from a family where academic excellence is celebrated.”

“Then the position might well be that the first candidate is more likely to thrive in your chambers than the second,” Vineall KC added. “Contextual recruitment tools can help that type of judgement to be made.”

Contextual recruitment systems have been long-favoured by City law firms, however uptake among chambers remains comparatively low.

One example, run by London-based recruitment agency Rare, pulls data from two databases (school/college results and UK postcodes) and combines this information to place candidates’ accomplishments in context. In 2019, Twenty Essex became the first chambers to adopt a tool in an effort to attract applications from candidates from non-traditional and more socially diverse backgrounds.

FFS

You can have the fanciest, ‘futurology’ software system that takes into account a pupillage candidate’s blood group, therapy bills and shoe size.

But if barristers still want to pick someone who goes to the same public school as their kids, or went to the same Oxbridge college as them or who has the same breed of designer puppy, there is absolutely nothing press releases and software can do to change that.

Thanks, but no thanks

This is the sort of mindset that means the woke brigade will want more and more positive bias in recruitment and they will never be happy whatever is done.

Anon

What ‘positive bias’ and ‘woke brigade’ at the Bar? It couldn’t be more of the opposite.

How many disabled or barristers from a refugee background can you name without checking?

Eh

The disabled are accommodated when taking A levels. So why is that point relevant to this sort of positive discrimination by algorithm?

Counsel of Counsel

Does this mean that the computer is more likely to give a place to a lower achiever who went to a worse school?

As someone who went to a school in a deprived area but who still excelled and got pupillage at the first opportunity, I find this insulting.

Thanks, but thanks

A levels are so easy that those good enough will get the grades whatever background they come from. Nonsense such as this might have a place in recruitment for an accounting firm taking on 200 people but it has no place in the pupillage system.

Barrister

This hits the nail on the head. Indeed, I’d go one step further: A-levels (and GCSEs) are extremely standardised.

Yes, the quality of teaching and general culture might vary between different schools. But ultimately everyone sits the same exams, and has access to the same textbooks and past papers etc. Furthermore, regardless of subject, most A-levels are relatively easy.

At degree level, distinguishing between candidates is far more arbitrary. This is true for candidates who attend the ‘same university’ but study different subjects. It’s even more of a problem when the candidates attend different universities.

I'd rather not

I would strongly prefer if the Bar Council did not waste my money making these expensive “tools” available to chambers. The Bar Council is now gorging more and more fees, particularly from the civil bar, and it has to stop with this sort of siliness.

Alan

Wokeism is now pervading the profession. RIP the Bar, nice while it lasted before the looney left took over.

Reply Report comment
Even Alan-er Alan

Too right ALAN! There was no wokeism in our country back when this nonsense would have earned you a “drubbing” from the headmaster! BRING BACK THE BIRCH!

