Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

London’s top law firms lure staff to offices with yoga and beekeeping [Financial Times] (£)

Law firms’ falling value shakes investors [The Times] (£)

Recession to end City’s legal sector pay war, recruiters warn [City A.M.]

Government to announce law banning ‘conversion therapy’ [ITV]

Cross-party MPs launch fightback against bill to tear up 4,000 EU laws [The Guardian]

Katie Waissel: X Factor contestant retrains as lawyer — and takes on Simon Cowell [The Times] (£)

British lawyer hired as peacemaker between Meghan Markle and sister Samantha [Mirror]

Eight bizarre laws you’ve probably broken without realising [Echo]

A week in New York as a law student [Refinery29]

“I’ve always been confused by what to make of retention rates. Can’t tell if people are leaving because they are unhappy with the firm, because the firm won’t let them stay, or because they’ve found jobs with better firms.” [Legal Cheek comments]

