Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Crown court where the lights are on but the rooms are almost deserted as barrister shortage bites [The Telegraph]

Lawyers expect court challenge to anti-strike laws [BBC News]

The sinister purpose of Rishi Sunak’s new anti-strike laws is obvious [Independent]

‘World’s first robot lawyer’ is going to defend a human in court [UniLad]

Europe Tries to Get on the Same Page Over US Climate Law [Bloomberg UK]

Keir Starmer defends David Lammy for earning over £200,000 from second jobs [The Telegraph]

Nicola Sturgeon’s trans law could put women at risk in school, hospital and prison, fear ministers [Mail Online]

Milton Grundy, lawyer who pioneered offshore tax havens — obituary [The Telegraph]

How David Beckham’s stepmum created a law firm that saves lives [Manchester Evening News]

As TV’s Crown Court returns after 40 years, can YOU work out who these stars from the original 1970s drama are? [Mail Online]

Alex Jones lawyer’s license is suspended for releasing sensitive records [The Guardian]

“Top US firms have already started stealth layoffs due to the slowdown of work in PE and finance. Good on FF’s trainees for staying – the grass isn’t greener and you may not even have a job if you were to move to a US firm.” [Legal Cheek comments]

