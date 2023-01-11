Skadden raises NQ lawyer pay to £165k

5% boost

Skadden has become the latest US firm to increase pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in the City of London.

Base rates at the New York-headquartered outfit have moved from £157,000 to £165,000, an uplift of 5%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Skadden recruits around 14 trainees each year on a starting salary of £58,000. This rises to £63,000 in year two.

The move follows similar increases in December by US firms Weil Gotshal and Cleary Gottlieb, both of which boosted NQ rates to £165,000 and £160,000 respectively.