News

Skadden raises NQ lawyer pay to £165k

Avatar photo
By Emily Hinkley on
26

5% boost

Skadden has become the latest US firm to increase pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in the City of London.

Base rates at the New York-headquartered outfit have moved from £157,000 to £165,000, an uplift of 5%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Skadden recruits around 14 trainees each year on a starting salary of £58,000. This rises to £63,000 in year two.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The move follows similar increases in December by US firms Weil Gotshal and Cleary Gottlieb, both of which boosted NQ rates to £165,000 and £160,000 respectively.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

26 Comments

Skadden Associate

The bigger news is that we’re getting an additional ‘one-time payment’ in January. This will top up last year’s salary to what it would be with the new FX rate.

But speak to the doomsayers at English law firms and you’d think it’s all stealth layoffs at US firms 😂

Reply Report comment
(24)(2)

2008-2010 Survivor

Ah just you wait laddy, there’s a redundancy letter waiting for everyone someday. Careful with the gloating.

Oh and back to your Torts revision, you’re fooling no one Fresher.

Reply Report comment
(6)(18)

Giant hamburger

The “one-time payment” is poppycock.

Reply Report comment
(2)(5)

Anonymous

*LABOURED BREATHING*

QUICK TEAM, THEY RAISED SALARIES, HALLELUJAH WE HAVE A TOPIC TO WRITE ABOUT I’M SO EXCITED I MAY HAVE SOILED MY PANTS!!!

*SHARTS*

Reply Report comment
(34)(2)

legaleagle

It’s not an NQ raise as much as an improved GBP:USD rate across the board (now £1 = $1.3). The $ amounts haven’t changed

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Disgruntled of Magic Circle

Links and A&O, where ur pay rise @?

Reply Report comment
(15)(2)

Anon

In the meantime Goodwin are laying off staff

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Common sense

Also in the meantime others are earning decent whack with (relatively) sane people and not working 16 hour days.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Anon

Was the Goodwin London office affected by layoffs?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Kirkland NQ

Cute.

Reply Report comment
(0)(6)

In-house sell out

Cool story bro. It’s still a boiler room

Reply Report comment
(10)(2)

US 3PQE

This isn’t a raise, this is an FX rate change… but it does serve to illustrate the GULF in pay between MC and US firms.

Also cable is in the dollar’s favour for both the short term, and long term as Britain’s sway in the world declines, further exacerbating the pay differential across a career.

Continues to baffle me why anyone sticks around at a MC firm beyond NQ level…

Reply Report comment
(24)(0)

Anon

Because they enjoy their job?

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

US 3PQE

*NEWSFLASH*

If you enjoy working there – guess what? You’ll also enjoy working at a US firm and getting fairly compensated for your work!

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

US Associate

My US shop axed two associates in LevFin over Christmas with no prior notice and we only found out in the new year. While a FX pay rise is expected the associates are worried as the deal pipeline is running dry.

The recruitment trend will change in 2023 whereby some US associates would move back to MC/SC firms for better job security and life style improvements.

Reply Report comment
(15)(6)

Anonymous

I recently hired a CMS NQ to be my butler. I am planning on hiring a Linklaters NQ to be my shoeshiner.

Reply Report comment
(6)(5)

Big slow duck in a pot of goo

Why do you come out with such drivel

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

StillGotHair

Still peanuts compared to what IB & PE grad jobs pay for similar if not better hours (and without 2 years of unpaid law school). Only perk that firms like Skadden offer over JP or Goldmans is job security, but even that seems marginal.

Reply Report comment
(11)(4)

FRESHER KLAXON

…said like a true Fresher. Back to revision you go son, exams coming up next week. Good luck!

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

StillMarried

You forget that commercial lawyers are, by their very essence, mediocre. Those big buck jobs were never an option for most. Take the well trodden legal route, and if you bill your 16 hours, you’ll be rewarded with your very own zone 3 terraced house, a receding hairline and a failed marriage.

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

Not a fresher

Stop chatting utter drivel – first year analyst base pay at BBs is c.65k. Bonus hardly gets close to 100k especially in down years. PE grad roles are extraordinarily competitive (98% of IB analysts wouldn’t get one) and still don’t pay that much. Hours in IB and PE are also objectively worse than in BigLaw with the exception of a few sweatshops.

Stop spreading nonsense and get back to your books, fresher.

Reply Report comment
(15)(2)

Not a Fool

Re: Not a fresher

c.£65k lol. Simply not true. A twenty year old fresh out of uni is earning £70k at a mid-tier European IB, working 9-7. Big boys at Goldman are paying leagues more than that, albeit for more hours. Have a look at some grad schemes if you don’t believe.

Reply Report comment
(1)(7)

functional brain

Do you really think a 20 year old out of uni getting paid £70k is only working 9-7? At that age you’re paid for your time and soul, not because you’re particularly good at undergraduate economics.

‘Boy boys at Goldman’ consider themselves lucky if they get Saturday off. It’s a different lifestyle to biglaw, even at the likes of Skadden.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Bored of nonsense

Re: Not a Fool

Please see: https://www.efinancialcareers.co.uk/news/2021/10/salaries-investment-bankers-london

Also: Goldman notoriously pays less than other BBs at analyst/early associate level because they view the prestige of Goldman as being worth a considerable amount (esp re: exit options given most juniors don’t hang around there as a result of its pyramid structure).

functional brain is entirely correct: as with BigLaw, grads are paid to be available as and when seniors need them to be, not because of their skillset, which can be taught via YouTube in about 1.5 hours to anyone with a modicum of mathematical intuition/powerpoint skills.

As I said, get back to your books at whatever middling university you attend and learn some critical thinking and research skills.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Lol

Starting your comment with “Re: Not a fresher” outs you as a student who doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

Anyone who has spent a single day in an office job knows that “Re:” refers to the email subject (in the subject line), not the email recipient…

Lol

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

FF Sake

The fact that you need to come on to a legal news website (for law students no less) to justify your IB / PE job choice speaks volumes on your insecurity re: wages. Go back to your decks, models and £60k starting, we’ll chat when we bill you 😉

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories