Skadden raises NQ lawyer pay to £165k
5% boost
Skadden has become the latest US firm to increase pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in the City of London.
Base rates at the New York-headquartered outfit have moved from £157,000 to £165,000, an uplift of 5%.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Skadden recruits around 14 trainees each year on a starting salary of £58,000. This rises to £63,000 in year two.
The move follows similar increases in December by US firms Weil Gotshal and Cleary Gottlieb, both of which boosted NQ rates to £165,000 and £160,000 respectively.
Skadden Associate
The bigger news is that we’re getting an additional ‘one-time payment’ in January. This will top up last year’s salary to what it would be with the new FX rate.
But speak to the doomsayers at English law firms and you’d think it’s all stealth layoffs at US firms 😂
2008-2010 Survivor
Ah just you wait laddy, there’s a redundancy letter waiting for everyone someday. Careful with the gloating.
Oh and back to your Torts revision, you’re fooling no one Fresher.
Giant hamburger
The “one-time payment” is poppycock.