Clifford Chance comes top in Stonewall LGBTQ+ rankings

100-strong list features 11 law firms

Clifford Chance has been recognised for its efforts around diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with the Magic Circle player securing top spot in Stonewall’s latest rankings.

The annual list celebrates the top 100 employers which are committed to supporting and championing the rights of lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer employees across the UK. It is compiled using the the LGBTQ+ charity’s ‘Global Workplace Equality Index’, a benchmarking tool which assesses entrants on criteria including training, staff engagement, policies and leadership.

Clifford Chance placed first on this year’s list ahead of the likes design company Arup (2nd), Victim Support (3rd) and the NHS Business Services Authority (4th).

Stonewall said the Magic Circle outfit had clear policies that ensure LGBTQ+ staff are protected and supported, as well as expansive healthcare benefits that include transition-related treatments and LGBTQ-inclusive mental health support. CC placed third on last year’s list.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are proud to provide a supportive and empowering environment where they can thrive,” commented Michael Bates, Clifford Chance’s UK managing partner. “We believe that diversity drives innovation and creativity leading to better outcomes for our people, our business and our clients.”

As a result of its efforts, the firm said it has already achieved the target of 5% UK LGBTQ+ partners by 2025 and it continues to work towards the target of 3% global LGBTQ+ partners by the same year.

Other law firms ranked highly this year include fellow Magic Circle player Linklaters (9th), global law firm DLA Piper (17th) and human rights and personal injury specialist Leigh Day (25th). The Solicitors Regulation Authority secured 26th spot.

Elsewhere in the rankings — which cover a broad range on industries, not just law — Charles Russell Speechlys and Irwin Mitchell placed 32nd and 36th respectively, while Mills & Reeve tied 38th with Credit Suisse and Grant Thornton.

Further down, there were spots for RPC (42nd), Shearman & Sterling (=53rd), Womble Bond Dickinson (=56th) and TLT (96th).

View the full top 100.