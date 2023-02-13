Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Lawyers’ six-figure bonuses dry up as job cuts gather pace [Financial Times] (£)

Sikhs in England and Wales at risk of being unlawfully banned from entering court [The Guardian]

Top lawyer slams ‘shambolic’ Dorset justice system [Dorset Live]

Energy firms face £2bn legal claim after businesses paid thousands to brokers in ‘secret commissions’ [iNews]

Anthony Arlidge, barrister with a theatrical streak who was prosecuting counsel in the Jeremy Bamber murder case – obituary [The Telegraph] (£)

Rishi Sunak faces pressures from E-scooter company to set date for vital law change [Daily Express]

Rap videos do heavy lifting for prosecutors in cases against young Black men [The Guardian]

The day the Mail on Sunday beat Goliath in Court 73! Manchester City’s top lawyer was beaten in a battle over open justice in 2021… now he’s set to defend the club against their alleged financial breaches [Mail Online]

From a global law firm to setting up Ferry Ales Brewery – a local success story [Lincolnshire Live]

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan [Independent]

‘I wear lacy lingerie to work at a law firm – everyone can see it under my blazer’ [The Star]

“The apprentice solicitors we have had (to date) in our firm are excellent. Whilst they may not have the academic rigour (initially) of traditional route trainees, they more than overcome this by combining practical experience with academic learning…” [Legal Cheek comments]

