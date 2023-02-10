Vinson & Elkins bumps UK trainee pay to £60-£65k

NQ salaries sit at nearly £174k

Vinson & Elkins (V&E) has boosted the salaries of its trainee solicitors in London by as much as 20%, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The increase means year one trainees now earn £60,000, a rise of 20% from £50,000, while those a year ahead will receive £65,000, an 18% uplift from £55,000. Newly qualified associates at the US-headquartered firm currently earn a salary of $215,000 (£173,822).

The Legal Cheek 2023 Firms Most List shows V&E’s trainees are now among the highest paid in the City, alongside other US outfits Davis Polk & Wardwell, Kirkland & Ellis, Morrison Foerster, Sullivan & Cromwell and Weil Gotshal & Manges who all offer the same five-figure sums.

V&E provides six UK training contracts each year, and in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey it chalked up an A* for its swanky office on the 24th floor of the Walkie Talkie. It scored As for training, quality of work, peer support and partner approachability.