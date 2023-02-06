Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Rishi Sunak’s threat to pull UK out of the ECHR [The Times] (£)

The EU rule of law crisis [The Critic]

Did China’s balloon violate international law? [The Conversation]

Why some women are ditching Big Law for smaller firms [Financial Times] (£)

‘I’ve asked your mum and dad to cut the c***’: Judge’s poignant letter to boys after parents’ custody fight [LBC]

Judge sentences woman to finish a law degree: ‘This was a life lesson’ [The Washington Post]

Man who turned up to court drunk for brutal airport attack told to ‘grow up and sort your life out’ — by his own barrister [Manchester Evening News]

Prince Harry is served court papers by Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha who is suing the Duchess over ‘malicious lies’ told in bombshell Oprah interview [Daily Mail]

I worked as a paralegal by day and had a secret side hustle as a stripper by night. I felt like Clark Kent living a double life. [Insider]

Salary story: I’m a lawyer & I still can’t believe I make 100k [Refinery29]

“The second rate intellectually tend to be the workaday braying public school types who trade off their plummy accent.” [Legal Cheek comments]

