10 ‘LawToks’ that accurately capture life as a wannabe lawyer
By Emily Hinkley on
Justice never sleeps — and neither do you
We know that being a law student isn’t easy, so here’s 10 (sort of) motivational TikToks to remind you to keep going.
Follow our TikTok page to make sure you don’t miss out!
Sometimes being a law student can feel like an endless struggle
@legalcheek It just threw me a little, that’s all …#lawstudent #lawstudenlife #fypシ #fyp #iwontjudgeyou ♬ I been drinking – Rea
There are surprising revelations
@legalcheek I think everyone was right when they said that law is a challenging career … #CapCut #lawstudentlife #relatable #fypシ #lawstudent #BeManyThings ♬ Happy with you – Official Sound Studio
Some days nothing makes sense
@legalcheek Thank goodness for case summaries #fypシ #davidtennant #lawstudent #lawschool #trending ♬ original sound – Unknown
And no one mentioned that your student loan was actually just to cover the coffee
@legalcheek I need the caffeine to get through law school #fypシ #lawschool #lawstudent #trending ♬ Costco Escapades Dalecsander – DAleCsander
But at least you have the support of your fellow students
@legalcheek I just want to sleep #lawyer #lawschool #lawstudent #bonita #fypシ ♬ HEYYY WAIT A SECOND – THEREALFIERY
And you won’t let it get you down for long
@legalcheek It’s what we do #lawstudent #lawschool #fypシ #cg5 #trending #lawstudentlife ♬ EVERYBODY TOLD ME THAT I SOUND LIKE CG5 – CG5
Plus you never forget to treat yourself
@legalcheek When you get to third year … it happens a fair amount #lawschool #pedropascal #relatablecontent #lawstudentlife #CapCut #littlemouseeating #pedropascaledit ♬ Mouse eating sound – حيدر🇮🇶
You have armed yourself with the right resources
@legalcheek Don’t know your PGDL from your SQE? Don’t panic, our ‘Paths to becoming a lawyer’ page, in partnership with @The University of Law, is here to help! Click on the link in our bio to check it out. #lawstudent #fypシ #legaljourney ♬ original sound – DL TOOTS
So keep going, because you’re almost there
@legalcheek The reading is never-ending #lawstudent #lawschool #fypシ #nootnoot #CapCut ♬ sonido original – 🐧
And finally, make sure you have the next part of the journey lined up
@legalcheek Click the link in our bio to secure your place at The Legal Cheek Spring 2023 Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair, in partnership with @The University of Law 👀 #legalevents #CapCut #lawstudent #lawschool #lawfirm #fypシ ♬ original sound – legalcheek
