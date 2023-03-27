Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Cab rank rule row rocks the Bar [Legal Cheek]

Eco-cultist lawyers are undermining the rule of law [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Court backlogs for rape and sexual offences hit record high with ‘devastating’ waits for justice [Independent]

Fiona Shackleton: It’s a disgrace that lawyers like me make so much cash from divorce [The Sunday Times] (£)

Twitter takes legal action over source code leak [Financial Times] (£)

Prince Harry v Associated Newspapers: Everything you need to know about the Duke of Sussex’s latest court case [Sky News]

Council takes legal action to stop asylum seekers being sent to Essex airfield [The Guardian]

German court orders British pensioner to pay £12k after he cancels his own eBay auction [Mirror]

Judge fired after his porn star double-life on OnlyFans was exposed posts selfie at Adele concert [Mail Online]

A lawyer who quit to become an OnlyFans performer says she now makes more money and is happier [Yahoo News]

“This will set a precedent whereby barristers could start refusing instructions based on a client’s political views, ethnicity or simply any other excuse they can think of. Being a barrister is optional. If you cannot be bothered to do the work, step aside and let someone else have that pupillage opportunity.” [Legal Cheek comments]

