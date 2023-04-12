News

12 times lawyers made it to ‘Fesshole’

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on
6

Hugely popular Twitter account allows members of the public to confess all anonymously

They say confession is good for the soul.

That might go some way to explaining the immense popularity of ‘Fesshole’, a Twitter account with close to a million followers where members of the public can anonymously share their confessions and embarrassing stories.

The account appears particularly popular with lawyers (or those who have had dealings with them), so Legal Cheek has taken it upon itself to highlight some of the more eye-catching admissions.

Disclaimer: we have no idea if these are true are not.

Check them out below 👇

Coming to a tribunal near you?

Vertically! Surely not?

‘Bequeef’

Scales of justice

Back to law school…

‘You need to switch trains at York’

Quite emotional tbf

A new euphemism is born

You can never be too careful

💩💨

Career change on the horizon?

Just 80%?

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

6 Comments

Curious George

Let the anonymous confessions begin!

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Hi

Seriously though. The Police should try to find the IP address of the one who confessed to pocketing £100K

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anonymous

It’s most likely a lie. Sorry to be that guy but I feel like any forum open to “anonymous” submissions is bound to be abused by chancers posting their ridiculous stories. Just my opinion though, almost everyone nowadays is looking for “clout”

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Hannah H

Next you’ll suggest that Legal Cheek’s “career conundrums” are wholly fabricated….

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Bye

Hi would be a nightmare sitting next to you on a long flight.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

tugboat

Lmao calm down, it’s likely just some idiot spinning porkie pies on the internet 😂

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories