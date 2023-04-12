Further speakers announced ahead of LegalEdCon 2023

Key figures in the legal industry to speak at the conference next month

The second batch of speakers for LegalEdCon 2023 has been announced, with Legal Cheek’s annual future of legal education and training conference taking place in-person next month, on Thursday 18 May.

Taking place at Kings Place, London, LegalEdCon will welcome leading law firms and chambers learning & development and graduate recruitment experts, as well as leading academics from universities across the UK, with sessions exploring the topics at the forefront of the industry.

The second batch of speakers has been announced and are listed below. They will join the solicitor apprenticeship expert, SRA education chief and top lawfluencers announced last month. Further speakers will be announced ahead of the conference.

Latest speakers:

• Jo-Anne Pugh, Dean at BPP University Law School

• Victoria Cromwell, Head of New Business & Account Management at BARBRI

• Jill Howell-Williams, SQE National Programme and Student Affairs Director at The University of Law

• Giles Proctor, CEO at The College of Legal Practice

• Simone Start, BVS Programme Director at The City Law School

• Patrick McCann, Chair of the City of London Law Society Training Committee and Director of Learning at Linklaters

• Isabel Parker, Partner at Deloitte Legal

• Konstantina Nouka, Chair and Founder at Bringing [Dis]Ability to the Bar

• Henry Nelson-Case, Consultant solicitor and content creator with over 62k followers on TikTok (Thatcorporatelawyer)

• Mark Neale, Director-General at the Bar Standards Board

The speakers will explore areas including lawfluencers, the SQE, innovation and the role of universities in legal training, as well as discussing the future of the bar in a separate dedicated session.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School, Nottingham Law School and LexisNexis as silver sponsors.

Sales of Second Release tickets close on Wednesday 26 April at 5pm. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.