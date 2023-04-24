Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Rwanda legal battle back in court as judges reconsider whether scheme is lawful [Independent]
JK Rowling in trans row with Left-wing lawyer over ‘stinker’ book review [The Telegraph]
Bringing Down Goliath by Jolyon Maugham review — the pompous bloviating of a Twitter KC [The Times] (£)
Adam Tolley: lawyer who investigated Raab is seen as safe pair of hands [The Guardian]
TV’s Judge Rinder tipped to be Tory candidate for London mayor in bid to topple Sadiq Khan next year [Mail Online]
Corporate lawyer quits high-flying career to help poor in Pakistan over Ramadan [Daily Record]
Former law student and paralegal caught dealing cocaine outside busy bars [Wales Online]
From cars to cake: Five copycat cases that ended up in court [The Times] (£)
Prima Facie: Jodie Comer in Arresting Stage Debut as Barrister Turned Plaintiff [New York Stage Review]
Woman shot by man disguised as lawyer in courtroom [Independent]
Bored Ape Creator Yuga Labs Claims ‘Landmark Legal Victory’ Over Copycat NFTs [Decrypt]
“Raab is a hard guy to like. Seems unsuited to politics. But obviously intelligent and hard working. I wonder if he’s ever considered law?” [Legal Cheek comments]
Sad times
It is odd that the US reviewer correctly refers to Comer’s character’s legal status in the body of the review but gets in horribly wrong in the headline. Presumably a result of demands for dumbing down for clicks by sub-editors?