Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Rwanda legal battle back in court as judges reconsider whether scheme is lawful [Independent]

JK Rowling in trans row with Left-wing lawyer over ‘stinker’ book review [The Telegraph]

Bringing Down Goliath by Jolyon Maugham review — the pompous bloviating of a Twitter KC [The Times] (£)

Adam Tolley: lawyer who investigated Raab is seen as safe pair of hands [The Guardian]

TV’s Judge Rinder tipped to be Tory candidate for London mayor in bid to topple Sadiq Khan next year [Mail Online]

Corporate lawyer quits high-flying career to help poor in Pakistan over Ramadan [Daily Record]

Former law student and paralegal caught dealing cocaine outside busy bars [Wales Online]

From cars to cake: Five copycat cases that ended up in court [The Times] (£)

Prima Facie: Jodie Comer in Arresting Stage Debut as Barrister Turned Plaintiff [New York Stage Review]

Woman shot by man disguised as lawyer in courtroom [Independent]

Bored Ape Creator Yuga Labs Claims ‘Landmark Legal Victory’ Over Copycat NFTs [Decrypt]

“Raab is a hard guy to like. Seems unsuited to politics. But obviously intelligent and hard working. I wonder if he’s ever considered law?” [Legal Cheek comments]

Legal Cheek virtual student event with White & Case on Thursday 27 April [Apply to attend]